MOP, MCC Give Facelift to Central Monrovia

Messengers for Peace (MOP) in partnership with the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) has concluded a one day cleaning up exercise aimed at bringing young people together for community service through volunteerism ahead of the December 8 senatorial election and the referendum.

The exercise under the theme ‘Sanitation for Peace’ is a part of the ‘Youth Peace Talks 2020’ organized by MOP that is scheduled to take place from December 1-2 at the Monrovia City Hall.

The cleanup exercise began at Ducor Hotel and extended to Broad Street with peace messages being preached. Young people were seen in white T-shirts with the inscription ‘Shaping Peace Together.’

The campaigners were not only collecting garbage, but also engaging young people to avoid electoral violence as well as encouraging them to remain peaceful no matter the outcome of the pending elections.

The activity brought together over 100 volunteers from different youth-led institutions with a shared interest in Peacebuilding, electoral nonviolence, and environmental hygiene. Participating institutions were Liberia National Students’ Union (LINSU), the Mano River Union Youth Parliament – Liberia Chapter (MRUYP -LC), Young Men Christian Association (YMCA), I-EARN – Liberia, Innovative and Visionary Volunteers of Liberia (IVVL), Give a Girl a Hand International, Campus – Liberia, Youth United for Sustainable Development, Potential Leaders for Sustainable Future, Liberia Youth Action Network for Sustainable Development.

Ms. Gwendolyn S. Myers, founder and Executive of MOP, said though the peace message is scheduled for December 1 and 2, her organization thought it wise to have a one day cleaning up exercise. “We can’t be talking about peaceful elections if we do not take care of our environment,” said Ms. Myers.

She said the exercise is a way of sending a powerful message to the global community that you cannot do anything without the involvement of young people especially when it comes to peace.

Myers, who is recognized as a peace champion internationally, said the youth peace talks will bring together youth executives, development partners, representatives from each political party as well as the senatorial candidates. “At the end of the peace talks, we expect to produce a ‘communique, and not just that but to have signatures for documentation”

Jefferson Tamba Koijee, Mayor of Monrovia, said peace is everybody’s business regardless of where one is from or where one is heading, and it is beneficial to everyone. “Peace is paramount to everyone in this nation,” he said.

He said the gathering is sending a clear message to the public that maintaining the peace is a must no matter which side you are from, what matters is the peace.

He thanked Myers for continuing to strive to champion peace throughout, promising to work with her organization.