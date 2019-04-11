MOP-Liberia Encourages Young People to Apply for April Edition of Youth Peace Dialogue Competition

Messengers of Peace-Liberia is encouraging young people to apply for the April’s Edition of its Peace Writing Essay Competition as the award ceremony of March’s edition is to be held soon.

According to guidelines, entries for the competition are to be submitted to the Liberian Daily Observer in Paynesville or the Messengers of Peace – Liberia office, 14th Street, Coleman Avenue or emailed to [email protected]

Messengers of Peace – Liberia Inc. (MOP) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical and nongovernmental youth led organization which has promoted peace, the value of volunteerism, teamwork, literacy and togetherness at all levels in Liberia since September 2008.

MOP-Liberia still on her quest to promote peace and literacy through innovative approach is for the third consecutive year having her Youth Peace Dialogue Writing Competition, in collaboration with the Liberian Daily Observer under the theme “Sustainable Peace in Liberia: The role of youth in negotiating and implementing peace agreements.”

The Youth Peace Dialogue Writing Competition is conducted on a monthly basis. Young people between the ages of 8 – 29 years are encouraged to write articles of 500-700 words and participate.

The winner of the competition walks away with a certificate and a cash prize of 10,000LD and his/her article is published in MOP’s column of the Liberian Daily Observer. The winner will also join our cohort of peace writers at MOP-Liberia’s writer’s lab and further develop their skills by benefiting from unparalleled learning opportunities.

The April edition of the competition is already in full swing with a deadline of April 23 @ 11:59pm; pending is the Awards ceremony of the March’s edition.

The award ceremony promises to bring together the essay competition participants, students, school personnel and other key personnel in the country.

Success Sulonkolo, the winner of February’s edition of the competition in her acceptance speech encouraged fellow participants and other students present to be willing to learn and put into practice what they are been taught in their various schools. She also called on youths to promote peace at all levels and contribute towards sustainable peace in whatever way they can. Success is now a participant of MOP-Liberia Cohort of Young Peace Writers and also a beneficiary of the Mentor Talk Session hosted by MOP’s Executive Director, Ms. Gwendolyn Myers.

MOP- Liberia is again encouraging young people to take advantage of the opportunity and apply for this month’s segment of the competition.

For inquiries interested applicants can call 0777295560 or 0777661143 or send an email to messengersofpeaceliberia.com.