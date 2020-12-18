Montserrado County Health Team Office Gets First E-Learning Facility

—Expresses gratitude to Mercy Corps Liberia and the UAE Government

With funding from the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mercy Corps through its Strengthening Maternal and Infant Healthcare in Liberia (SAFE) program has commissioned and turned over a well-equipped e-learning facility to the Government of Liberia through its Montserrado County Health Office, located at the Duport Road Health Center in Paynesville outside Monrovia.

The facility, formally dedicated on Monday, December 7, 2020, will provide support and professional development for workers directly employed in the county on maternal and infant healthcare issues. The ceremony was attended by employees of Mercy Corps and Montserrado County Health Team.

Kwasi Gyeabour, Mercy Corps Country Director, who spoke at the turning over ceremony of the facility, stated that the gesture is one of the projects that Mercy Corps is carrying out in the country that will help nurses and doctors to be informed about global health issues around the world. He said, “I commissioned this on behalf of our donor, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for making the funding available for this equipment.”

Mercy Corps Liberia Country Director, Gyeabour (2nd from left), Montserrado County Health Officer, Madam Wapoe, SAFE Project Manager, Ms. Gonsan-Zeo and others at the commissioning ceremony of the first e-learning center at Duport Road in Paynesville, outside Monorvia.

Ms. Delou Gonsan-Zeo, SAFE program manager told the County Health Team that one of many tasks to be carried out under the SAFE program was the commissioning of the e-learning center.

She said the aim of the program focus is to improve the health status of 15,000 women of reproductive age and children under five in rural communities.

“Our focus is also on national and community-level health institutions to be equipped to provide quality prenatal and postnatal care to vulnerable women and their children,” she indicated.

Ms. Gonsan-Zeo expressed the hope that the facility will be used for its intended purpose and for people who are working on maternal and infant healthcare rather than doing than everyday office work.

The head of the Montserrado County Health Team, Dr Yatta S. Wapoe thanked Mercy Corps and the UAE Government on behalf of the Minister of Health and the Chief Medical Officer of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. Francis Karteh for providing the County Health Team with its first e-learning center.

She said, “We are overwhelmed today for this great initiative. I think this is the first of its kind for the Montserrado County Health Team to have their own e-learning center and it is only because of your innovative thoughts on helping us to be on par with other colleagues in the sub-region and the world at large.”

Dr. Wapoe then assured the County’s own commitment to ensuring that the center is well maintained and protected.