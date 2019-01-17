Montserrado County District #1 to Get Big Development from Arizona State

-Reveals Rep. Morris

Montserrado County District #1 Representative Lawrence Morris is expected to swing a development package in order to transform his district into an oasis of opportunity and a model district which will be referenced and emulated across the country in terms of economic and infrastructure, a release has said.

In the state of Arizona (USA) recently, Rep. Morris held a lobbying meeting with some officials that included former Senate Minority Leader Leah Landrum Taylor, who currently serves as Assistant Director of Arizona’s Department of Economic Security, about the challenges facing Montserrado County District #1, especially in the areas of sanitation, roads and food production.

Others in attendance were Cloves Campbell, Director for African American Affairs in the Governor’s Office, former Arizona State Representative and owner of Arizona Informant Newspaper; Mel J. Hannah, member of the Governor’s Board for African American Affairs, Dr. C.T. Wright of the ACAAA, Phoenix, Arizona, and Dr. Robert Sherman, Professor at the University of Phoenix.

Arizona is a U.S. State in the southwestern region.

“I addressed officials of the State of Arizona Congress, making the case to take on initiatives to model my district and within a timeline of four years; they agreed, and within six months, we should start seeing the boots on the ground independent of government’s projects. This has been my pitch in my visits about lobbying with the USA Government and State officials. Great things are ahead and new heights are coming,” Rep. Morris assured.

Morris added, “I want Montserrado County District #1 to be a model district in terms of trade, education, health and self-sufficiency in food production.”

He said another wealthy American has agreed to construct a modern market in the Township of Kingsville.

“The meeting with Mr. George was meaningful, and l am optimistic that there will be other people in Kingsville who will contribute to the development of Kingsville in Liberia,” Rep. Morris said.

It can be recalled that Tamba Boimah Hali, a Liberian-born millionaire who has plied his trade in the National Football League (NFL) of the U.S., will construct a modern automatic poultry farm on 72 acres of land in Montserrado County District #1.

The farm is a partnership between Mr. Hali and the office of Rep. Morris, with the aim to stimulate the country’s economy by creating more jobs.

Rep. Morris is the chairman on the House’s Committee on Refugee, Repatriation and Resettlement, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Lawrence Morris Foundation.

Prior to becoming a member of the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature, he was the Resident Representative of the Manor River Union in Liberia.