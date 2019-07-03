Montserrado County By-elections Postponed for 2nd Time

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has postponed the Montserrado By-Election scheduled for Monday, July 8, 2019, a reliable source tipped off the Daily Observer earlier today.

Speaking the Daily Observer via phone, this morning, NEC spokesman Prince Dunbar denied the information, suggesting that, in order for the postponement to be official, the NEC would have to officially inform the Legislature, which had not been done to his knowledge at the time.

However, following a meeting with political parties and candidates this afternoon a the NEC headquarters, Mo Ali, who heads the media team for the Abe Darius Dillon for Senate campaign, announced on Facebook that the candidate’s “rally, scheduled for Friday July 5, 2019, has been postponed. The new date will be announced when the National Elections Commission announces the new date for the by-election in Montserrado.”

This would be the second postponement of this Montserrado County by-election. The first by-election date, scheduled for Tuesday, July 2, 2019 was announced as NEC received administrative notice dated April 9, 2019 and April 29, 2019 from the Senate and the House of Representatives, announcing vacancies caused by the deaths of Senator Geraldine Doe Sherif and Representative Adolph A. Lawrence, respectively.

However, NEC postponed the by-election to Monday, July 8, 2019, due to the need for more time to get all the pre-packed materials, as well as the ballot papers, NEC chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoya told journalists at the time.

It is not clear why the NEC is postponing the by election this time. At the previous postponement, Cllr. Korkoya said government had committed itself to making available US$2.5 million and, of that amount, the Commission had up to that point received US$900,000 and LS$114 million.

Meanwhile, NEC has neither confirmed nor denied the postponement of the election. However, Dunbar told the Daily Observer that there would be a major press conference on Thursday, July 4, to address the issue.