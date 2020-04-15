Monrovia Breweries Makes Huge Donation to Health Ministry to Combat COVID-19

The management of the Monrovia Breweries Incorporated on Tuesday, April 14, identified with the Ministry of Health in the nation’s fight against the menacing Coronavirus (COVID-19) through a huge donation of preventive materials. The donation is part of the company’s COVID-19 response budget in the tune of US$30,000.

The Company’s Human Resource Manager, Stephen G. Scott, who led the team, said that the donation is management’s own way of helping the Liberian government and people to step up responses to the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“This gesture is our management team’s and board’s initial contributions to government‘s response to the COVID that is already threatening our existence as a people,” he said.

He noted that the government is currently challenged and there is a need to buttress what it is doing in the country. “We at Club Breweries saw the need to join the efforts in solving this national problem. I think it is important that everybody join,” Mr Scott said.

He said the virus is not about one person but the entire country, not that every Liberian and foreign national has to unite to kick the virus out.

“As much as we need our people to go to the health centers for medical test and treatment, we equally need to take seriously the preventive aspects of various responses against the virus in the country,” he said.

The Monrovia Breweries management also noted that it had earlier begun its humanitarian gesture in several communities around its operations on the Bushrod Island. Some of these include the Borough of New Kru Town, Momo Town Community among others. Residents in those communities received several relief items including plastic buckets, cartons of chloral and other materials.

Health Minister, Dr Wilhelmina Jallah, lauded Monrovia Breweries for the donation, which she described as “huge” and said that it will go a long way in enhancing national efforts.

She added that the donation would not have come at a better time as the ministry is already preparing to start equipping the other counties against the virus. “We are already talking about going into the other counties and this donation will help us in that direction,” the Minister said.

She noted that the fight requires collective efforts as it has no regard for status or name. “Let us fight Corona as a team because together we all can make a difference,” Dr. Jallah urged Liberians.

Marketing and Customer Relations Manager, Thelma R. Dennis-Woods said the battle against Coronavirus demands united front and so Monrovia Breweries, which is fully a Liberian company, cannot wait but buttress the ongoing tedious efforts of government and partners to combat the virus in the country.

Mrs. Dennis-Woods described the company as a deeply rooted community organization, and as such, it is always prepared to respect its corporate social responsibility.

“It is not only about selling beer but also associating with our customers and the environments we operate in,” she said.

She said also noted that Club Beer Management’s response to the outbreak in the country also involves educating the masses and reinforcing sanitation in various communities, making the people know what to do and what not to do as well as providing needed buckets, and chlora for use.

It is understood that the management factory has also scaled down its workforce by sending home some workers with their regular salaries and other benefits being paid monthly in keeping with the policy. This, according to the management, is a way of decongesting the facility and observing social-distancing rules.

She said the fight against the global menace needs the involvement of all Liberians and good friends of Liberia to help safe lives she also called on all and every institution to join the efforts being made.