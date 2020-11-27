MOL, US Embassy To Strengthen Partnership on Fight Against TIP, Child Labour…

The Ministry of Labour and the United States Embassy in Liberia have stressed the need to increase partnership in the fight against Human Trafficking and Child Labour in the Country.

According to a Labour Ministry Press release, the statement was made Tuesday, November 24, 2020, when the Charge’ d’Affaires at US Embassy, Alyson Grunder, met with Labour Minister Cllr. Charles H. Gibson at his Labour Ministry in Monrovia.

Speaking during the meeting, Labour Minister Cllr. Charles H. Gibson assured the US Embassy delegation that the Government of Liberia will do all it can to ensure that the country advances to the next level in the fight against trafficking in persons.

Minister Gibson stressed the need for the fast-tracking of trafficking cases noting that delays in bringing trafficking suspects to court will undermine the fight against crime.

He said that if people are tried against the menace, this will help to reduce trafficking in the country and thereby improving Liberia ranking in the fight against trafficking.

The Labour Minister who is also Chairman of the National Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce of Liberia, further noted that if Liberia must move beyond Tier-2, there is a need to develop a list of all trafficking cases in the country and to immediately begin fast-tracking them.

He frowned on the increase in the wave of child labor practices across the country and said that immediate actions are needed to remedy the situation.

For her part, Madame Grunder pledged her Government’s commitment to work with the Government of Liberia in the fight against Trafficking In-Persons and Child Labour.

She promised to work along with the Liberia National Police (LNP), Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), the Judiciary and other partners to reduce trafficking and child labor in Liberia.

Madam Grunder was accompanied by Mr. Joel Kopp, Political and Economic Counselor as well as Mr. Juan D. Martinez, Political Officer, both also from the US Embassy.