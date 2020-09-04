MOH Receives Medical Supplies from WHO

The Ministry of Health has received a huge medical consignment of human insulin and glucagon from the World Health Organization to help the country respond to the need for Diabetic patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some victims of the virus suffer from diabetes; therefore, the consignment will be sent to treatment units and other government medical facilities across the Country. The unavailability of Insulin can lead to complications such as ketoacidosis, blindness, kidney failure, or heart attack,” the ministry of health statement said.

The value of the supplies, according to the Ministry of Health, is approximately US$16,610 and will be used in the treatment of diabetes mellitus in support of the COVID-19 strategic preparation and response plan.

As a medication, it is used to treat low blood sugar, beta-blocker overdose, calcium channel blocker overdose, and those with anaphylaxis who do not improve with epinephrine. Diabetes Mellitus (DM), commonly known as diabetes, is a group of metabolic disorders characterized by a high blood sugar level over a prolonged period of time.

“On behalf of President George M. Weah, I want to use this occasion to extend thanks and appreciation to WHO, AFRO, and partners for continuously supporting us throughout this fight,” said Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, Health Minister, adding, “These instruments are delivered for our diabetic patients—and it is also connected to COVID-19 for vulnerable people. The instruments will really keep them and will keep their blood sugar normal.”

According to Min. Jallah, the consignments will be sent to the Center Medical Store for safekeeping before its onward distribution across the Country. “We will distribute these instruments to various government facilities free of charge,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Peter Clement, WHO Country Representative, has reaffirmed the organization’s ceaseless support and commitment to the Liberian government, particularly in the health sector.

While turning over the medical items to the Ministry, he said: “I am very happy to turn over these items to the government and Ministry of Health. This donation is part of the WHO assignment’s effort in the health sector. It is a global distribution, but this is particularly for Liberia. We appreciate the strong partnership between the Liberian government and us. we are proud to be part of this endeavor—a collaboration that is unprecedented.”