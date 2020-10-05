MOH Gets 391 Two-way Radios from Last Mile Health

The Last Mile Health, a non-governmental organization operating in the health sector, has turned over pieces of communication devices to effectuate communication among health workers across the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, information dissemination has been a problem among health workers as many of them are either out of mobile telecommunication coverage areas or do not have phones at all. Now, with the provision of the 391 two-way radio devices provided by Last Mile Health, the communication in the Health Sector will be more effective.

The two-way radios are expected to be distributed to government-owned health facilities across the country to better improve access to stable and sustainable communication and to respond to various health situations at different levels in the health sector. It is expected to enhance and influence the Ministry’s decision at certain strategic levels, especially when it comes to drug distribution and supervision.

The two-way secure digital radio has the capacity to make available long-distance communication with GPS tracking capabilities and video analytics for on and off-premise security. The value of the items is put at approximately US$155,000.

Ministry of Health’s Deputy Minister for Administration (DMA), Norwu Howard asserted that “The tools of communication that we have will help a long way in making sure that we as a ministry know what is going on; we as a ministry can communicate to people who need information. We as a health sector and a country can use the tools of communication to not only talk about the good things that are happening in the Ministry but also things that are happening in public as it relates to health.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister praised the Communication Unit of the Ministry for consistently and rapidly uploading news content on the Ministry’s website, which has promoted the Ministry’s activities both locally and internationally.

“The Department of Communication has done a great job in uploading news contents to various platforms of the Ministry, especially the website.”

In a special statement, Health Minister, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, said the donation came following a request to Last Miles Health to purchase some sets of radios that would be used to enhance effective communication at various levels.

“Whenever things happen in other parts of the country and are communicated to us, with this donation being made to us, we can move in to [address those situations]. Also, one of our biggest networks that will use this donation is the supply chain.

According to her, the radios will enhance routine services: “When we start distribution of the drugs to various counties across the country, these radios will monitor most of the activities. If anything happens on the way, somebody with the radio will also immediately communicate this to us, and we will move in. Even at the facility levels, our people will not struggle to communicate information to us. So, I think this is a very big milestone for us as a Ministry and people of this great republic. Disseminating proper information to our people in the various facilities, I think, it is very important.”

Dr. Jallah lauded the Last Mile Health for the collaboration and also cautioned beneficiaries of the radio to immediately communicate every necessary information to the Ministry for tracking purposes.