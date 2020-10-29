MOH Backed with 15 Ambulances in Fight Against COVID-19

The United Nations Office of Project Services (UNOPS) has delivered 15 pieces of ambulances donated by the World Bank to the Ministry of Health (MOH) as parts of efforts to equip the ministry with needed logistics in the fight against the Coronavirus. A release from UNOPS says that World Bank mobilized US$ 870,222 worth in funding for the ambulances.

The Government of Liberia obtained funds from the World Bank to support Liberia’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Project after health authorities confirmed the first three cases of the Coronavirus in the country in March. The Ministry then requested the UNOPS to handle the procurement and delivery of the 15 ambulances, the release stated.

The ambulances, according to the MOH, have contributed to the government’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery by ensuring continuous health services. Also, MOH says that the ambulances will improve access to health and socio-economic support for vulnerable groups, including women and children.

Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, Liberia’s Minister of Health, lauded the World Bank for continuously contributing to the country’s health sector.

“On behalf of the President of the Republic of Liberia , the Ministry of Health, the IMS, and all those who have been participating in the Covid-19, I want to say thanks for this donation. We will ensure that these ambulances will be used for their intended purpose which is to serve our people. So we accept, and we want to thank UNOPS for the delivery and even taking up the responsibility to procure these ambulances under the World Bank Project. We also want to thank the World Bank and our local team for all the work that they do together to collaborate and coordinate to make sure that these ambulances reach.”

Since its outbreak in March, the Coronavirus has infected 1419 people and has claimed 82 lives. Of the people infected with the novel virus, health authorities in Liberia have treated and cleared 1278 people. This gain reflects the number of recovered cases as of October 27, 2020.