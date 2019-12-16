UN Women, Others Brainstorm On Liberia’s CSW Reports

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection MGCSP, with support from United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), the Swedish Embassy and other partners, have concluded a one-day stakeholders’ meeting on the status of women in Monrovia.

The Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss Liberia’s report on the 63rd CSW which was held in New York, the United States of America in March this year. Participants during the meeting shared experiences and discussed lessons learned on the CSW.

This year’s CSW event ran from March 11- 22, 2019. Liberia’s delegation to the CSW comprised 113 persons, including 73 government officials and 40 civil society organizations and NGOs.

The CSW is an instrument that seeks to promote women’s rights and which documents the reality of their lives throughout the world and shapes global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women.

The event brought together participants included representatives from the Ministries of Justice (MOJ), Internal Affairs (MIA), MOGCSP, as well as the Women’s Legislative Caucus, in the persons of representative Rosana Schaack and Moima Briggs Mensah, played a significant role in the discussion. Others in attendance were the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), PLAN International, Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) and other civil society organizations.

The event was facilitated by the MOGCSP in collaboration with UN Women Liberia and the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) Liberia, with funding from the Embassy of Sweden. During the day-long event, Rivercess County District #2 Representative and Chair of Women’s Legislative Caucus, Rossana Schaack, said the Women legislators are working so tirelessly to promote effective participation of women in leadership and peacebuilding at the National Legislature.

Madam Schaack told participants that there is a global movement growing; a movement of local, regional and international civil society alliances, which she said have identified the inclusion of women and gender perspectives in all aspects of the society.

She stressed the need for the Government of Liberia to revamp the Country’s only DNA test machine, which was donated recently by international partners to aid in the investigation and prosecution of rape cases.

She is optimistic that if the government through the MOGCSP, with support from the Women Legislative Caucus, and others will endure the fight against SGBV and the prosecution of murderers as well as others accused of rape in the country, it is of no doubt that it will be minimized.

The Deputy Minister of MOGCSP, Alice Johnson-Howard, thanked the UN Women for their continued support to Liberia’s participation in the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

“Liberia’s participation in the CSW is an opportunity to increase advocacy for the elimination of violence against women and girls, thereby providing a safe space for them,” she said.