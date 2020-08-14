MOE, UNICEF, GPE to Commence Data Collection Timeline Nationwide

In order to professionalize and digitize a comprehensive statistical data collection exercise across Liberia, the Ministry of Education, in partnership with Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and UNICEF, is expected to commence a data collection exercise for the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic year.

The exercise is scheduled to run from August 19 to September 30, 2020. This event is a national requirement that is applicable to all schools throughout the country as required by MOE. This will include all levels, Early Childhood to Secondary Education Institutions in Liberia.

According to a statement from MOE dated August 9, 2020, the Ministry encourages all School principals, vice principals, and registrars to be on their school campuses from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily to respond to the data collectors’ questions and answers.

The exercise will summarize statistics on enrollment by class level, gender and age group; teachers and support staff information by qualification, level teaching, salary type, and school facilities to include the type of structure, classroom-type, furniture, and other facilities such as computer laboratory, science laboratory, arts & craft class, teacher lounge, principal office, auditorium, registrar’s office, type of latrine and recreation facilities among others.

Meanwhile, the data collection exercise using the consolidated tools is expected to cover the school census, the grading of schools, and school quality standards. “All schools in the 15 Education counties and the 124 Education districts will be completely covered,” the statement said.

Henceforth, the Ministry expects all school secretariats and proprietors to inform their various school administrators to make available credible and factual information for their respective schools to fast track the data collection. The data collectors will also request and ascertain all private and faith-based schools for their operational permits for which they operate.

MOE notes that principals of all public schools must make available the payroll numbers and National Identification Card numbers for all teachers on the payroll. Also, all private schools are to make available a complete record for tuition and fees and teacher compensation structure which will be necessary for the Ministry and the school system in developing the range of tuition and fees for each grade.

According to MOE, there will be a data collection training workshop scheduled in each county from August 14 to August 16 2020 for all DEOs and selected County Staff in their respective counties. Data collection commences from August 19 to September 30, 2020. The Ministry expects all schools to be in full compliance with the standardization and development of our educational system.