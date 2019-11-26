MoE to Construction Seven TVET Schools

…Establishes TVET Research Center in Kakata

Authorities at the Ministry of Education (MoE) have disclosed the construction of seven TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) institutions as part the ministry’s 2020 plan.

TVET’s education and training provides knowledge and skills for employment, because it uses formal, non-formal and informal learning. It is also recognized to be a crucial vehicle for social equity, inclusion and sustainable development.

The disclosure was made through a presentation at the just-ended Joint Education Section Review (JESR) in Ganta, Nimba County, where the department responsible for technical and vocation education at the Ministry spoke of the construction of seven fully equipped TVET schools.

Though the MoE did not state where the facility would be constructed, it was however explained that all mechanisms leading to the construction have been put in place.

Part of the mechanisms, according to the MoE, is to train 61 TVET teachers in Zambia and Kenya, respectively, and the establishment of TVET research center in Kakata, Margibi Cointy.

The Ministry said it has also commenced the training of 120 science laboratory technicians, as well as develop a science policy to standardize the science courses.

The MoE officials and all education stakeholders and partners, including representatives of the World Bank, European Union, the United States Agency for International Development, Save the Children, and UNICEF assembled in Ganta for a week-long conference, reviewing the country’s education section.

The gathering focused on county education perspectives, solicit recommendations and solidify action to strengthen county education system, assess progress made in 2018/2019; identify challenges and make recommendations to ensure implementation, plan for 2019/2020 calendar for inclusion in revised education sector, and operational plan for 2020/2021, and to collectively address key issues emerging as a result of the JESR, and outline key priorities for the sector.

At the review, the new national curriculum was meanwhile introduced. It is expected to be placed on the Ministry’s website to benefit students and stakeholders.