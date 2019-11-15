MoE, Partners Host Joint Education Review in Gompa City

As part of the comprehensive Reform Initiative, authorities at the Ministry of Education (MoE) in collaboration with education stakeholders and partners will host a Joint Education Sector Review (JESR) 2019 in Gompa City, the commercial hub of Nimba County. The Sector Review, according to a release, will be held from November 18–22, 2019, at a resort in the suburb of the city.

This event, the release said, is done annually to review the accomplishments or progress the MoE has made over the years, and to find amicable ways to implement pending or proposed projects’ design that will professionalize and standardize the education system.

Meanwhile, the theme for this year’s JESR is “Restoring the Education Sector for Quality Outcomes through Collective Efforts and Innovation.”

The keynote speaker for this event is Dr. Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson, Jr., the newly appointed president of the University of Liberia.

The objectives of this year’s JESR will be both backward and forward looking: Backward looking will assess progress in the ongoing fiscal year by looking at the Implementation of recommendations by previous JESR; Implementation of progress against planned activities and targets in Getting to Best Education Sector Plan and its action plan; Scrutinizing of progress on key sector indicators as well as key reform initiatives over the last few years to facilitate the discussion around relevant and appropriate recommendations made previously; Recognition of counties with excellent performances of learning outcomes, access, affordability, equity and quality.

In terms of forward looking, the Ministry will review the operation plan of 2018/2019, assess the financing arrangements, availability, government’s and partners’ commitment and funding gaps for key components of the plan; review and strategize implementation modalities, coordination and harmonization.

Therefore, the JESR will present the platform for comprehensive analysis plan, stakeholders consultation, identification of major Getting to Best, and the education sector’s planned activities to avoid duplication and provide professional and precise recommendations for improved coordination and harmonization that will be measurable and achievable.

According to the release, during the course of the JESR, the County Education Officers (CEOs), education stakeholders, partners, donors, civil society groups and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) network nationwide will provide recommendations in order to solidify and strengthen the country’s education system.

The overview of Liberia’s education Sector Plan for 2018/2019 will also be analyzed during the session.

However, the overview of the 2018/2019 overview of the JESR will present the domestic and international expenditure on education.

To conclude, the JESR will dissect and strategize progress made in the operation Plan 2018/2019, identify challenges or constraints and make sound recommendations to ensure the smooth implementation of the operational plan.

The JESR will also discuss the thematic areas listed below by expertise and professionals for the enhancement of affordable and quality education for all: Financing education; Revised curriculum; Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education; Teacher Education; Tertiary Education; Governance and management; Monitoring and Evaluation; Early Childhood Education (ECE); Basic and Secondary Education; Vocational, Technical and Inclusive Education.

The above thematic areas will find solutions to strengthen and upgrade the education system so as to make it more competitive in the West African region.