MoA to Revamp Technologies Transfer Centers

Robert K. Fagans, Deputy Minister for Planning and Development at the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), says plans are underway by his ministry to revamp technologies transfer centers in the country.

Making the disclosure recently at his office in Gardnersville, Monrovia during the observance of this year’s World Food Day program, Minister Fagans said many of the technologies transfer centers were broken down as the result of the civil war.

He said since the ascendency of President George Weah, authorities at the MoA have considered the need to renovate the facilities in order to improve the productivity of smallholder farmers.

Fagans said that when the facilities are revamped, many smallholder farmers will have the opportunity to access various kinds of farming technologies.

“We are intending to make farmers access improved seeds and mechanized equipment that will be delivered to the various centers. This will help increase the productivity of our many smallholder farmers”, he said.

According to him, one of the greatest challenges faced by the ministry is how to transform the lives of subsistence farmers.

“It is not easy to ensure vibrant agriculture, especially for a country that has experienced war that greatly affected the sector. This government is determined to change the situation to bring about better living conditions of the farmers,” he said.

He however noted that the quest for food self-sufficiency can only be achieved, provided more citizens can participate in the various food value chains.

“Many family farms are unable to produce enough for their own survival, as well as for the nation”, he said.

According to him, the MoA has outlined various strategies to improve agriculture production to enhance market linkages for farmers. The approach is intended to raise farmer’s level of food production to support their children’s education.

The deputy agriculture minister further appealed to the partners to increase their support toward agriculture to improve the country’s food security.