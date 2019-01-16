MoA Recieves US$30M For Cocoa Revitalization

The Ministry of Agriculture has received the amount of US$30 Million from the International Fund for Agriculture Development or IFAD to help raise the standard of cocoa production in Liberia.

According to the Deputy Minister for Regional Development, research and extension, Cllr. Sayma Cephus, the money will used specifically in four counties across Liberia, including eight agriculture districts in Nimba.

He said the main objective is to help farmers in the area of rehabilitation, so they will be able to increase the production of cocoa in the Liberian Market.

Minister Cephus said the MoA is bringing another strategy for the project to be sustainable, if the donors should have left.

“We are bringing three key words in the new strategy, including “participation, leadership and ownership”.

He said in this way, the tendency of donor funding, which can be mismanaged by farmers, will not be allowed. However, all checks and balances were put in place to ensure that the money is accounted for.

He said some of the money will be used to rehabilitate about 267 kilometers of feeder roads to enable marketability of cocoa.

Minister Cephus was speaking in Sanniquellie on Monday, January 14, 2019 at the technical workshop, which brought together scores of farmers and farming cooperatives so as to get an insight of the new project.

The project under the title: “Tree Crop Extension Project (TCEP)” is held under Program Management Unit of Ministry of Agriculture.

The technical workshop designed a clear roadmap for the successful implementation of the various project components and reviewed the project, strategic results framework, M&E plan and annual work plan & budget for one year for each partner.

The workshop will introduce the fiduciary aspects, financial management and accounting system, budget monitoring, designated account, assets management, administration loan disbursement, financial reporting and audit and procurement.

“Initially we agreed on geographic targeting of districts and communities within Nimba County so as to avoid duplication and overlapping of activities thereby building synergies,” said Emmanuel G. Vah Jr., Project Coordinator.