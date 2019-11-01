MoA Receives Modern Soil Testing Equipment

PRAXIS Africa has donated a modern soil testing equipment valued at over US$12,000 to authorities of the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), a release has said.

PRAXIS Africa formed an enterprise focused on identifying and developing opportunities in the agricultural sector.

According to the release, the 360 Soil-Scanner will help Liberian farmers to determine the quality of soil nitrates, provide accurate analysis of the soil type, and the suitability for certain crops and vegetables to be grown in different parts of the country.

Acting Agriculture Minister Precious K. Tetteh said the donation is a result of a recent visit to North Dakota, United States of America, where she met with PRAXIS Africa executives and several American partners who expressed interest in investing in the agricultural sector of Liberia.

The 360 Soil-Scanner is the latest technology equipment to be delivered to the MoA and will help technicians at the MoA to provide adequate soil analysis for farmers.

“In line with this interest, the ministry and partners are working on a joint concept note, which defines the critical areas of need, and thereafter this document will be approved by the partners. It will greatly boost the agricultural sector in line with the government’s Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development,” she added.

At the presentation ceremony, PRAXIS Africa Country Manager Thomas M. Wuo said the 360 Soil-Scanner is the first of several modern agricultural technology equipment that his organization will be delivering to Liberian farmers, to increase their food production and contribute to food security and better nutrition.

He said PRAXIS Africa’s projects are aligned with the goals of the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development and other national policies, including the Liberia Agriculture Sector Investment Plan and the Liberia Agricultural Transformation Agenda.