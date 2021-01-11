MOA Distributes Farming Inputs

Farmers in the hinterland are appreciating His Excellency, President George Manneh Weah and the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) for supplying them fertilizers, water and agrochemical sprayers, rain boots, safety gears among others.

More than 500 farming groups benefitted from the MOA’s packages from Thursday to Sunday in Kakata, Margibi; Buchanan, Grand Bassa County; Gbarnga, Bong County; and Ganta, Nimba County.

The farming inputs distribution kicked off in December 2020 beginning with farmers in Montserrado and it continues to Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu and Lofa Counties next week.

Acting Minister, Robert Fagans who spoke of behalf of Minister Jeanine Milly Cooper, said inputs were procured under the MOA’s COVID-19 National Emergency Food Security, Nutrition and Livelihood Plan developed in April this year to mitigate the pandemic’s impacts on farmers.

MOA’s managed Smallholder Agriculture Transformation and Agribusiness Revitalization Project (STAR-P), with funding from the World Bank, provided the inputs being distributed.

Other donors-funded projects within the MOA’s Program Management Unit have purchased several cassava and rice processors, power tillers, agrochemicals and vegetable seeds.

A partial consignment of assorted vegetable seeds as well as agrochemicals use to prevent insects’ destructions of crops have arrived in the country. Cassava and rice processing machines are expected by February.

Cassava cuttings and soil scanners to determine soil suitability for farming are also being purchased.

Those vital farming implements will be supplied to farmers across the country.

A high-level MOA comprising of the Deputy Ministers for Administration, Precious Tetteh; Planning and Development, Robert K. Fagans; Extension and Regional Development, George T. Forpoh, Assistant Minister for Administration, Ernest Jenkins Clarke and other senior directors oversaw the distribution of inputs to farmers in Kakata, Margibi and Buchanan Grand Bassa Counties from Thursday to Friday.

Cooperative Development Agency (CDA) Director General, Regina Soka-Teah, formed part of the delegation.

CDA and MOA’s County Field Officers thoroughly vetted the more than 100 farmers groups to ensure they are actual and needy farmers. Since COVID-19 pandemic, there have been shortages of vital agricultural inputs as supplies in shops ran out.