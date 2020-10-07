MOA, Central Veterinary Lab Receives Biosafety Equipment From FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD) has donated biosafety equipment and materials procured with funding provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), Central Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory located in Fendell, outside Monrovia.

The items were presented by Dr. Ibrahim Gashash Ahmed, ECTAD Country Team Leader, and Dr. Sabenzia Wekesa, ECTAD Veterinary Lab Expert on behalf of the FAO Representative.

The donated materials are essential to enhance biosafety and cleanliness in and around the laboratory environment, which is necessary for a functional laboratory. Joseph R.N. Anderson, Chief Veterinary Officer/Director of Animal Resource, at the MOA, Solomon Hedd-Williams, Technical Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, and Watta Anthony, Lab Director at the facility, received the donation.

Anderson thanked FAO-ECTAD for their continued support and assistance to the MOA and the Government of Liberia. Anderson welcomed the donation as a means of maintaining biosafety.

He asssured that the materials will be put to good use for the safety of all staff members working within the facility.

The FAO Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD) funded by the United States Agency for International Development plans and delivers veterinary assistance to FAO member countries responding to the threat of transboundary animal health crises.

Through ECTAD, FAO builds the MoA animal health workers’ capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to zoonotic and non-zoonotic disease outbreaks at the source. By helping to avoid national, regional, and global spread, ECTAD is critical in protecting people and animals from disease threats