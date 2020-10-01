Missing Girl Found Gang Raped

By Tina S. Mehnpaine
A 13-year old girl who recently went missing in the Mount Barclay community in Paynesville has been found with lacerations on her private part indicating that she was raped.
According to the community chairman, Blama Allison, it was at 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, when he heard a voice of a female near his house crying for help. Initially he said, he was afraid to go out during that late hour of the night.
As the survivor continued crying for help, Allison said he was forced to open the door, disregarding what the consequence may be to him.
“When I came outside, I saw the little girl bleeding profusely, and when I asked her what happened, she replied that unknown men raped her,” the chairman said.
Explaining further the circumstances leading to the survivor’s encounter, Allison said this girl sells biscuits at Red-Light, the largest commercial hub in Montserrado and, after selling for the day, she entered a vehicle that took her to an unknown location where she was sexually assaulted.
According to the community chairman, the survivor could not explain in detail whether the vehicle was a commercial taxi.
According to Allison’s account as narrated to him by the yong lady, the perpetrators, who are still at large, tied her mouth with a piece of cloth so that she could not shout.
Allison added: “The moment she got through explaining briefly to me, the girl [fainted] and I thought she had died. The only good thing she did for me was to give her father’s number, and that’s how I called to let him know the condition of his daughter.”
Report from the Hope for Women Health Center, where the survivor is undergoing treatment, indicates that she underwent surgery as a result of the incident.
The girl’s father, Abraham, said his daughter had been missing for about one week and they had no idea where to find her.
“I have been checking all around for my daughter and even went to her friend’s place, where I thought she would be, but she was nowhere found. It was later that I received a call that she was lying down at Fendell junction in blood,” the father lamented.
It was difficult for Abraham that night to reach Allison who was by his (Abraham’s) daughter’s side as motorbikes and cars had stopped running. Moreover, getting out during such a late hour at night is dangerous as criminals, including armed robbers, are in complete control of most of the communities.
However, Abraham said, he was compelled to take the risk as calls continued coming to him. “As calls kept coming, I decided to go there to see. When I got at the scene, I saw my daughter lying down in blood,” Abraham added.
According to Guladia T. Nyamalon, when she took the survivor to the Hope for Women hospital, she was informed by the nurses that a surgery needed to be done on the uterus due to the large tearing of the vagina by the perpetrators.
Nyamalon, a child rights advocate operating the organization, “One Child,” was the one who took the survivor to the Hospital. Ms. Nyamalon said she was informed by the nurses that the survivor would undergo Uterus Surgery due to the lacerations she sustained in the vagina.
According to Nyamalon, the surgery, when performed, might lead to the extraction of the 13-year-old’s womb, leading to the possibility of her not being able to give birth.
Another child rights advocate, Norwu K. Harris who was one of the organizers of the campaign against rape in early September, told the Daily Observer in a telephone interview that it is disheartening to see rape still on the increase even though it has been declared a ‘national emergency’ by President George M. Weah.
Norwu said: “Prior to the declaration, we had cases every day and it is so sad that after the declaration there are still cases being reported on a daily basis.”
Norwu called on the Ministry of Gender and relevant stakeholders and civil society actors to fully implement all the different steps that are contained in the roadmap on rape and sexual gender-based violence.
The child rights advocate said there is a need for the government to establish the mobile court that was embedded in the roadmap.
Meanwhile, following three days of protest against rampant rape cases in Liberia, the government declared the menace as a “National emergency” but, since this declaration was made, no stringent measures have been put in place to deter perpetrators, and reports of cases have continued to spread.
The Liberian Senate says go to Court with the gang raped case . That is how hardcore heartless the men in the Executive and the House of Laws see things involving Liberian women issues. Go To Court with your rape story. Wow ! Like that ? That’s how it is in the negro Republic of Liberia.
Another innocent and poor life has been destroyed by Weah and thugs!
Wait a minute, did I understand this sentence like everyone else: [Moreover, getting out during such a late hour at night is dangerous as criminals, including armed robbers, are in complete control of most of the communities.]
Can we say tourists do not come to Liberia due to the negative comments Liberians make on the social media, or because of such insecurity and total impunity? Where are the FIXES Weah?
Children pa Abraham, you are a heartless and irresponsible man. You will toil the earth and it shall not produce for you, you shall undertake and it will never prosper. You are indeed a wicked human being.
Your 13-year old daughter had gone missing for one week and yet you go to be soundly and live life normally? Did you ever inform the police of your missing daughter?
If I were the officer overseeing this case, you would be my prime suspect. You must have set the little girl up for stupid financial gains from Weah or one of his thugs. This crime is ritualistic and not a sexual obsession.
By the way, where is the mother of this child? I hope she is dead, if not, she must be another useless human being to allow her child stay with such irresponsible children pa.
Liberians, do you see the danger of voting people like Weah with no flare for economic planning? The little girl had to fend for herself to eat instead of being in school and learning for herself and Liberia.
Power is not about popularity or physical outlook, it’s about know-hows and capacity of delivering in the face of all natural and artificial adversities.
The current insecurity and ritualistic killings going on in Liberia stem from poverty, ignorance, the hustle and jostle for power by hope or by crook. Like Weah, his thugs will do anything to demonically conjure people’s spirit into voting them or enriching themselves ritualistically.
Open a new page for Liberia, my people. Vote someone neutral like Cummings come 2023. The demon has taken over our land, we need serious revival in the land to expunge or obliterate all demonic shrines in our hamlets, villages, towns and cities. God still loves Liberia. The country must cry out to him. Such cry must come from a broken and contrite heart at the leadership.
The best candidate at this time, to stand in the gap and allow others to follow suit, is Alexander B. Cummings.
Forget about what you will lose for a short period of time as an individual, let’s look at the bigger picture of an entire people.
May God work miracle in the life of this innocent child that has been exposed to men’s wickedness!
Mr. Davis and Mr. Dolo! That’s the order of our leaderships in Liberia.The executive, headed by our president, Mr. George Weah says one thing but doing another thing. How can you be declaring rape as national crisis and nominating someone that is being accused by a female employee of his office, not just any other female? Shouldn’t this nomination be halted to open avenue for investigations if the president and the leaderships of the inner circle really meant what they had declared to the Liberian people? Or perhaps, this national crisis will only be for the ordinary Liberians that stands at the margin of life and not for the bourgeois and peti bourgeois.
Liberian parents need to take good care of their children and protect them. Why should a thirteen-year-old girl be in the streets selling all day? How could parents make such a child a bread winner of the family? How could they in God’s name? You are exposing innocent children to predators in Monrovia, even in Liberia.