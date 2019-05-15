Missing Child Found Dead “With Parts Extracted”

By Rita Lablah (Intern)

Ma Ruth, a one-year, eleven-month old child, who reportedly went missing on April 19, 2019 in the Neezoe Community, Paynesville, between 11:00 a.m. and 12 :00 p.m., was discovered two days later with sever vital parts reportedly missing.

Residents said they discovered the child’s decomposed remains in the nearby Ballah Creek, which runs through the neighboring communities of Neezoe to the Christian Community at Cheker Junction, where the child was found with the tongue, finger nails, liver and private organ reportedly missing. The child’s skin had already started to peel, which suggested that she may have drowned.

According to family members, who spoke on condition of anonymity, and some eyewitnesses, Ruth and her mother, only identified as Grace, had gone to prepare for her older brother’s scheduled wedding.

The mother, one eyewitness said, bathed the child and sat her in a chair right in front of the house where the preparations for the wedding were being held, and went into the house to help with some of the chores.

After a short while, another account said, she noticed that the girl had gone missing from the chair to an unknown destination.

Sources say Grace confronted her brother (the groom to be), but he reportedly assured her that the child is not missing, rather that she was with a friend and therefore, they should continue with the wedding preparations.

An uncle of the missing child, Amos B. Namoe, who is also brother of the groom-to-be, said that he and his brother, in whose house the child allegedly got missing, had not been on speaking terms for the last five months, “because the family suspected him of being involved with dark world activities.”

Namoe also noted that the death of the child was not an isolated incident. He therefore insisted that she be buried in their family graveyard, not at the river side as some family members had suggested, in keeping with tradition. He ruled out the child being drowned and insisted that she was allegedly murdered by some unknown person(s) for ritual purpose.

Police on the scene inspected the body and confirmed that various parts were missing, and that the perpetrator(s) had placed the child in hot water in an attempt to conceal the actual cause of death. The officers declined to be recorded since they were not authorized to speak to the press.

That same day, family members of the deceased finally removed the child’s corpse from scene and buried her in their family graveyard, with the approval of the few officers that were conducting the investigation.

The police investigation into the case continues.