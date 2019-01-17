Minister Wilson: ‘Federations Should Engage in Activities to Impact Youth’

Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson says despite the challenges faced by the ministry to subsidize sporting federations in the country, the federations themselves should engage in activities that will provide a positive impact on the young people in the country.

Minster Wilson’s statement comes in the wake of an assessment report presented by the ministry’s monitoring and evaluation team conducted on various sporting federations in the country.

He said although some of the federations are receiving a little from the government that may not be enough, the impact of most of those federations is not felt in the country.

“Even if you don’t have a national league, your presence should be felt in high schools. In order for us to improve on our sports, a federation cannot just be receiving subsidies from the government, even if it is a thousand dollars; that thousand dollars can be used to benefit the young people,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Youth and Sports is not just for football. The ministry is doing all it can to tackle other federations in the country, he said.

Minister Wilson made reference to the ongoing construction work on the basketball gymnasium at the back of the ministry, which is located at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex. He said when completed, the gymnasium will host basketball and volleyball games.

He further noted that the ministry is planning to hold discussions with various federations in order to find solutions to their challenges.