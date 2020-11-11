Minister Tweah Launches “Weahlearn App”

The Minister of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) Samuel D. Tweah has launched a mobile app called “Weahlearn App/Website” a scholastic project initiated during the Covid–19 pandemic to encourage high school students, particularly for those preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), to ensure that they remain on track with their studies.

The app, which was launched by Minister Tweah on Saturday, 7 November at the Ministerial Complex in Oldest Congo Town, brought together government officials from the Ministry of Education, as well as students from Grand Bassa, Nimba, Montserrado among others.

Speaking during the occasion, the Minister indicated that the government can build all the roads and undertake all of its projects, but nothing is more important than the thinking and knowledge of the young people of Liberia.

“As a government, we can build all of the roads, but nothing is important than your thinking and knowledge as the next and future leaders of this country,” Mr. Tweah said.

He pledged the government’s commitment to providing the enabling environment for citizens across the country, particularly the youths, who are willing to learn.

Minister Tweah also awarded 10 students an undergraduate scholarship program for 4 years. Those students were the ones who attended the George Weah Academic Excellence and Proficiency Competition organized on June 8 this year. The scholarship, according to Minister Teah, will also give priority to females who obtained high scores during the competition.

According to him, the Weah administration is building a Liberia where the youth will have to build on their own future by providing them with many opportunities. He acknowledged that Liberia has a bright future of possibilities that need to be tapped. “The launch of this project speaks volumes that, Liberia as a country has a great future of possibilities,” he said, adding that it is unfortunate that critics of the government will ignore the fact that Liberia is making significant progress.

Meanwhile, in the overview of the Weahlearn scholastic project, the Coordinator of the project, Michael Francis Tarr, said that the launch of the George Weah Academic Excellence and Proficiency Competition is a milestone for the organization.

He explains that it is unarguable that academic excellence is one of those many challenges that are currently affecting post-war Liberia, resulting in massive failures in many of the country’s public examinations.

Tarr narrates that recent data from WASSCE has shown that Liberian students on a positive trend, with a pass rate of 48% for 2010-2014, while 2017/2018 students had a pass rate of about 34%, which he said it is a good sign for the country.

He noted that last year (2019) under the Weah administration, Liberia experienced an improvement in the pass rate, at 52%, saying this is laudable, but a lot still needs to be done.