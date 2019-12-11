Milton Jones Wins Second MVP Award in USA

Nation One Academy’s student-athlete, Milton Jones, had another remarkable moment worth celebrating at the Fay High School annual awards ceremony on November 30, 2019 in Boston, United States of America.

After a successful completion of the Varsity ‘A’ Boys Soccer Fall 2019 season, the 14-year-old’s individual performance earned him a reward, as he was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the second time since traveling to the US.

Jones scored 22 goals in all competitions during the 2019 season.

He also won a golden ball, best XI award, gold medal and national trophy in the 2019 US Youth Soccer National Championship Cup.

He was included in the Real Jersey FC team for the tournament, and finished as top goal scorer with five goals from five games.

The US Youth Soccer National Championship Series is the country’s most prestigious national youth soccer tournament, providing approximately 185,000 players on over 10,000 teams from US Youth Soccer State Associations the opportunity to showcase their soccer skills against the best competition in the nation, while emphasizing teamwork, discipline and fair play.

Since moving to US, the newly promoted 10th grade student has so far scored 85 goals in all competitions.

Jones traveled to the United States in 2017 on a scholarship awarded by Fay School, one of his Academy’s partners. Fay School is the oldest junior boarding school in the United States and has 475 students enrolled from pre-kindergarten through grade 9; the boarding program (grades 7–9) enrolls 120 students from throughout the United States and more than 19 foreign countries.

“This kid has incredible potential, not just him, but all the other kids that are here,” Octawie Tah, Chief Executive Officer of Nation One Academy said.

Nation One Academy, in collaboration with its partners has so far sent six student-athletes to the United States on scholarship.