MICAT Begins Regulatory Registration for Media-related Firms

The National Communications Bureau at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) has announced the commencement of the Annual Regulatory Registration Permit Process for 2021 for all media and media-related entities operating in Liberia.

According to the announcement signed by Agatha T. Thompson, Director, the National Communications Bureau, “All publishers of newspapers and magazines, managers of radio and television satiations, all online media operators, managers of printing presses, advertising firms, cable TV companies, GSM companies and graphic arts entities operating in Liberia that… process runs from Monday, January 11, 2021 to Friday, March 5, 2021.”

The Annual Regulatory Registration of media entities is in keeping with the statutory provision that enforces the Ministry’s functions through an enactment of law by the National Legislature, the announcement says.

“The Bureau is therefore urging all media and media-related entities to contact the Ministry as of Monday, January 11, 2021, to begin the process of registration. The Bureau warns that after the March 5, 2021 deadline, media institutions who fail to register or comply will not be allowed to attend all government media-related functions; receive advertisement supplements; and their operational permits shall be revoked.

“Please be advised that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning will only pay Media vendors who have completed their regulatory process at the National Communications Bureau, Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism. The Annual Regulatory Registration process ends on Friday, March 5, 2021. “Effective Monday, March 8, 2021, the National Communications Bureau’s inspectorate team, in collaboration with the LRA will commence the enforcement of the inspection of all media institutions operating in the country.”