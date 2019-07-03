MIA, Team Face Senate Next Tuesday

The Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA), Varney Sirleaf and partners have been invited to appear before the Senate Committee on Internal Affairs, Good Governance and Reconciliation the whole on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, to discuss the local Government Act of 2018.

The invitation of the MIA officials through a unanimous vote on Tuesday, July 2, was brought about by a communication, dated July 1, 2019, from Senator J. Gbleh-bo Brown, chairman of the statutory committee.

Brown, a senator of Maryland County, informed his colleagues that he has already extended invitation to the MIA and its partners to appear before the Senate plenary convening as a committee of the whole on July 9, 2019.

“At the hearing, the minister and team will specifically present to the Senate the executive’s plans for the roll-out of the approved Local Government Act of 2018,” Sen. Brown said in his communication.

The communication further noted that, given the importance of this hearing, and the fact that it concerns all counties, “the Committee (Internal Affairs) herewith requests that the hearing be conducted in plenary (as a committee of the whole) during the regular session on Thursday, July 4, 2019 (now scheduled for July 9, 2019).”

Senate Pro Tempore Albert T. Chie, has meanwhile been mandated to invite the MIA’s team to appear before plenary on Tuesday, July 9, at 1:00 p.m.

In a related development, Senate plenary during its 43rd day sitting on Tuesday, July 2, voted unanimously to elect Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph on the Senate Committee of the executive.

Senator Joseph was the lone candidate for the post that became vacant due to the death of former Montserrado County Senator and one-time member of the Congress for Democratic Change (now Coalition for Democratic Change), Geraldine Doe-Sherif.

Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson cast the white ballot, following a motion proffered by Bomi County Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson for decision to be taken on behalf of Sen. Joseph, the only candidate.