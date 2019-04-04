MFDP Embarks On 3-Day Strategic Plan Seminar in Buchanan

A three-day workshop for profound technical deliberations leading to the formulation of 2019-2023 Strategic Plan of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has begun in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The workshop which started on Wednesday, April 3-5, 2019, brought together high level of technicians of the Ministry to brainstorm on activities intended to develop a five years strategic plan for the Ministry aligned to the government’s Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD). The ongoing workshop is been held under the theme, “Efficient and Effective Service Delivery.”

The organizers specifically describe the purpose of the technical gathering as one intended “to review the expired strategic plan and draw together the elements of a successor plan” for the next five years.

Assistant Finance Minister for Development Planning, Benedict Kolubah, reflected on the criticisms about the success of the government’s PAPD from skeptics who believe that governments’ development plans have always failed largely due to the lack of experience and skills of public officials, and their failure to do follow-ups.

He said the critics wrongly assume that the PAPD would eventually encounter similar fate.

However, Kolubah admonished technicians and officials of the MFDP to prove critics wrong and ensure that the Ministry’s Strategic Plan is implemented efficiently.

Kolubah emphasized that “if we have to change this country in order to significantly improve the lives of its people, we have to start with the MFDP.”

He said that one of the overarching objectives of the new plan is to break down cumbersome (bulky) transactional processes at the Ministry in order to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery.

Deputy Finance Minister for Administration, Mrs. Rebecca McGill, who officially opened the session said, “Like any good policy document, the completion of the Strategic Plan, which is for the next five years, will be a great positive step towards achieving our national development goals.”

She added, “Its existence compels us to act in a manner that is of the highest and best interest of Liberia in dealing with the many challenges and opportunities that are laid before us”.

Mrs. McGill further indicated, “if we the government must meet the expectations and development needs of our people, we must plan to do things differently and this strategic plan sets the basis for us to be effective in doing what we have been mandated to do for our counterparts and our country.”

She emphasized that the MFDP’s 2019-2023 Strategic Plan, after its formulation, will seek to promote the successful implementation of government’s Pro-poor Agenda for Peace and Development (PAPD).