MFA for 2019 USA Cup in Minnesota

A year after two of its athletes traveled to Russia for the international Football for Friendship program, the Monrovia Football Academy (MFA) has been given another global opportunity.

The Academy’s U-15 girls’ team has been invited by Major League Soccer club Minnesota United to participate in the 35th edition of the USA Cup in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

MFA’s U-15 girls’ team will be the first Liberian team in history to participate in the USA Cup. The tournament will run from July 16-20, 2019.

The USA Cup attracts more than 1,000 teams every year, making it one of the biggest youth football tournaments in the world. It is held annually at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis. The National Sports Center is one of the best football facilities in the world, with more than 50 full-sized grass pitches.

The Academy will send 14 female students and 3 staff members.

As special invitees of Minnesota United, the Academy’s U-15 girls’ team will also attend Minnesota United’s friendly match versus English Premier League club Aston Villa on Wednesday, July 17.

MFA, a flagship of LEAD Africa, is the first school in Liberia to combine high-quality education with professional football training.

MFA in a release said that, beyond the football pitch, the Academy is planning several cultural and academic experiences for its future leaders.

“Our girls will visit the Mall of America, the Weisman Art Museum, and other landmarks of Minneapolis. We are also working to confirm a visit to the Mayor of Minneapolis’s office, as well as an exchange with the Liberian community in Minnesota.”

LEAD Africa is a network of progressive leadership academies that empower Africa’s future leaders through quality education and sport.