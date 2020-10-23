Mercy Corps Trains 58 Apprentices for Future Job Readiness

Mercy Corps Liberia through its Swedish government-funded program PROSPECT has certificated 58 (19 males and 39 females) apprentices. The apprentices completed 3-months of intensive apprenticeship training through placement at host businesses in Monrovia.

The Promoting Sustainable Partnership for Economic Transformation (PROSPECTS) is a youth empowerment program that works with youth, businesses, government, education institutions and other service providers to enable young people in Liberia to be better prepared to take advantage of job opportunities and to achieve economic and social empowerment.

The program has provided 700 Liberians youth apprenticeship and career development opportunities.

Wah Ajavon, Mercy Corps Employment and Entrepreneurship (E&E) manager, said the program provides young people with livelihood training that focuses on building their confidence and skills for the job market.

He said “we partner with private businesses and create the atmosphere for young people to get jobs”.

Titus K. Tikwa, who served as keynote speaker, admonished the graduates to keep pushing and exerting themselves and try to avoid falling into what he terms as “pretense of knowledge trap”.

As young people in search of opportunities, Tikwa said that money should not be the main priority, but should pursue opportunities that will allow them to grow professionally.

In response, the graduates expressed gratitude for the opportunity provided to them by Mercy Corps.

They also commended the Swedish government for funding PROSPECTS’ activities and providing opportunities for young people in Liberia.