Meet J Slught, An Emerging Superstar

By Edwin Mohammed Jalieba (contributor)

Over the last two years, the Liberian music industry has seen an influx of promising talents whose little contribution has helped to redefine and rebrand the various genres of the industry.

One of those artists, who have managed to beat the odds and challenge the status quo, using the internet to his advantage, is J Slught, a promising singer, producer, and songwriter.

J Slught, who is known for several hit songs including ‘Don’t Jerk’, began singing at a tender age in his church choir. A few years later, while in High School he joined the boy-band, Dreams Come True, but left after graduation to joined Swag District.

Over time, at Swag District, J Slught perfected his act and subsequently dropped his first single, ‘True lover’, which reinforced what many had suspected from his cameo singles that he had a knack for cooing catchy hooks.

From there, he dropped few of songs, which cemented his place in the music industry as a promising talent.

“I think he has been smart in branding himself early as a collaborator rather than coming to shake up things on the local scene. The truth is, J Slught is a super talented lad who is not just blessed with the melodies but an individual who works hard to realize his dreams,” said DJ Baby Boy.

Aided by a solid label and management after leaving his former label, J Slught got into bed with top-notch producers and other artists and started to stacking up collaborations, playing at gigs and easing into the spotlight.

At BeeVonne Recordz, the artiste career took off high with the release of the song, ‘Don’t Jerk’ and ‘Sweet Love’ which went on to rock almost every club and gaining huge airplay — a move which showcases his nimble ability to shift genres seamlessly.

Now, as one of the nation’s most promising producers, singers, and songwriters, J Slught musical career has gained widespread national recognition. This came as the result of the super-talented artiste grabbing six nobs at the 2019 MTN Liberia Music Awards—Liberia’s biggest musical awards show.

Besides, the nominations, J Slught won the 2019 Tunes Liberia Music Awards for “Best New Artist”, beating off competition from several top rising recording artists. And in 2018, he became the first Liberian artist under the age of 23 to be booked for shows outside of the country—the ECOFEST in Sierra Leone and Gambia

“Although BeeVonne Recordz is striving to push J Slught and his project, the artist’s ability to blend into whatever genre while at the same keeping up his signature, is an indication that the lad is not leaving his destiny in the hands of others,” added DJ Baby Boy. “Well, considering his current growth, I would not be surprised to see more stars banging on him for collaboration.”

This talented industry lad, who is an upcoming producer, touches genres ranging from RnB to Afro-Beat and Dancehall with each coming with its unique sound and catchy hook. The rising singer, who shared a stage with the Grammy award-winning artist Joss Stone during her visit to Liberia two years ago, carries a tone ripe with stirring rhythms that skillfully delves into slow, deep delicious seduction, and rocky up-tempo flavor.

After watching J Slught perform, Joss Stone, thrilled by his unique voice and touching lyrics, nicknamed him ‘Liberia’s R. Kelly’.

“The genius of the artist rests in his ability to write lyrics that touch the topics of – love, lust, desire, joy and pain and social issues that tackle the complexity of the human condition underpinned with a promise of hope. One of the things I love about him is that his songs don’t only reduce stress but bring about comfort and it is an inspiration,” said Anthony Fofana of the Blog Gossip Liberia.

Although J Slught has been compared to R. Kelly in terms of voice and lyrics by Joss Stone, he has created his own style and reputation as a mesmerizing live performer.

“He is a unique talent driven by passion, social awareness and love for his trade. His music manages to empower and speak for many,” Fofana said.

J Slught, who is currently the youngest brand ambassadors in the Liberia music industry, is one of the few Liberian artists who came to perform lives and possess some musical skills. Last month he became the first brand ambassador for one of country’s top restaurants, Anglers Bar and Grill.