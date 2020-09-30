Medici Land Governance Supports Several Security Agencies, Others

In a bid to enforce COVID-19 health regulations in Liberia, Medici Land Governance (MLG), in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) on Tuesday, September 29, contributed one thousand two hundred (1,200) raincoats to the Security Sector of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice to enable the public servants continue their line of duty during the annual torrential rainfall.

MLG leverages blockchain and other technologies (such as cryptography, AI and others) to support land governance, titling, and administration with a secure public record of land ownership.

Speaking at handing over ceremony, Deputy Finance Minister for Administration, Rebecca Y. McGill, said the donation is geared towards enhancing the capacity of the security sector to enforce COVID-19 health regulations announced by the Ministry of Health.

She named the Liberia National Police, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, Liberia Immigration Service, and the Executive Protection Service as beneficiary institutions of the gesture.

The Deputy Minister for Administration said an additional one thousand (100) raincoats will be given to the MFDP and Liberia Land Authority in view of further partnership.

Similarly, MLG, according to her, will be implementing the Liberia Land Information/ Administration System project on a pro-bono basis with the Liberia Land Authority to improve land registration and eliminate sale of land to multiple buyers.

She said, “With secure land records, land ownership is standardized and can be recognized by local and global economies. Block-chain applied to land improves lives, stimulates economies, and strengthens communities.

“With track record of works in Rwanda and Zambia, Liberia will be third country in Africa to benefit from improved land governance through block-chain technology.”

She added that MLG supports agencies in the digitalization of their current records, engendering trust and security in data by diminishing human error and accidental damage to records.

Also, a press release quoting Mr. Ali El Husseni of MLG said, “This effort is aligned with the company public benefit mission to empower individuals and to promote economic development, MLG is proud to partner with the Ministry of Justice through the MFDP on COVID-19 recoveries initiatives.”

He further noted that the partnership is committed to making a lasting impact in communities where our partners and our customers call home, particularly in the global fight against.

“This just the beginning, and we will continue to provide support to help drive recovery and build resiliency for the people of Liberia in utilizing technological advancement to support the Government larger digital agenda,” he said in the press release.

Acting Justice Minister, Cllr. Nyanti Tuan, who received the items, acknowledged MLG and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for the gesture.

Cllr. Tuan told the MLG delegates that their work at the Ministry of Justice is very important and as such, there is a need for all to collaborate and ensure that the work of the Ministry is actualized.

He promised that items received will be utilized by all the beneficiary institutions to ensure that justice prevails.