Mcswain Forkoh Foundation Donates L$600K Values of Rice, Vegetables, Others to District #12

Mcswain Forkoh Foundation has donated several food and non-food items to residents of District #12 in Montserrado County values over L$600,000.

Alfred F. Kendor, chairman of the Mcswain Forkoh Foundation made the donation on Wednesday April 29, 2020 when emphasized the importance of seeking the interests of the less fortunate homes and people during these challenging times in Liberia.

“Again, we have come to begin the distribution of rice, vegetables, tide soap, salt, oil and face masks and will begin with the less fortunate people. If you don’t receive today, you can be assured that more items will be distributed in coming days or weeks,” Mr. Kendor said.

Mr. Kendor said since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Liberia, the foundation has donated over L$200,000 worth of buckets to the 17 communities in the district and will continue to support in other areas.

“During these distributions, we will be also focusing on the blind people, physically challenged, and the old people. These are people we believe that are actually in need of these items. We will make sure to reach out to at least 300 less fortunate homes,” Mr. Kendor said.

He said due to the huge population of the district, the foundation may not reach to everyone but continue to work exceedously to ensure that more people benefit from the foundation’s humanitarian assistance.

“We have over the years supported the older people and particularly the less fortunate ones. During Ebola outbreak, we were also involved in providing food and non-food items to our people,” Mr. Kendor recalled.

According to the foundation’s chairman, the foundation has also been involved into supporting schools in the district and will continue to provide assistance.

The foundation, established in 2014, has focused its support to residents of District #12. Mr. Kendor said Forkoh Forkoh who is currently in the US for studies continues to support the organization.

“Mr. Maxwell Forkoh is very must concern about the people of district #12. Whenever there is a need to support residents of this district, Mr. Forkoh is always willing to help,” Mr. Kendor said.

Nyah K. Wehyee chairman of the NTA’s community in Gardnersville lauded the foundation for extending its support to them.

“We think that this is right time to know your people. Wherever, you have taken money from the purchased these items, you will get more. We are grateful to you for such a timely gesture,” Mr. Wehyee said.

Mr. Wehyee said since the outbreak of the pandemic, particularly in Liberia, this is the first time for an organization to provide support to them.