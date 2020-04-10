MCC’s Non-medical “6,000 Contact Tracers” A Recipe for Spreading COVID-19

… and corruption in Liberia, warns Infectious Disease Expert, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan

Prominent Liberian infectious disease scientist, Dr. Dougbeh Christopher Nyan has strongly warned against what he described as “the continuous political interference of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) in the work of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) as the country fights the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Dr. Nyan further stated that, “the MCC is not a healthcare entity and should not be involved in training or organizing contact tracers during this pandemic, a serious national security health threat that requires expert knowledge of medical doctors, scientists, and epidemiologist.”

The award-winning inventor, Dr. Nyan said, “the MCC actions could lead to haphazard assignment of so-called contact tracers whose COVID-19 health status is unknown and could be a 6000 asymptomatic silent COVID-19 careers that could possibly spread the virus from door-to-door,”

Dr. Nyan stressed that “the fight against COVID-19 should not be made a political game and avenue for corruption, but conducted by knowledgeable and skilled professionals with public health transparency and accountability.”

The City Mayor of Monrovia, recently announced on his Facebook page and at that the Monrovia City Corporation will recruit “individuals from each community” around Monrovia as “contact tracers” that will be “processing data on related health situations, doing regular temperature checks, accessing situations that show semblance of the [COVID-19] virus like cold, cough, severe breathing, etc.” The MCC release also stated that “all samples collected will be sent to MCC Data Center at our HQ; MCC Data Analysts will then send findings to NPHIL for action.”

In response to questions from reporters after his appearance on the Ok FM Morning Show yesterday, Dr. Nyan said that, “these would-be MCC recruits have no training in Public Health, Medical Science, Epidemiology, and Biostatistics to carry out such professional healthcare and pandemic prevention duties,” adding that, “it is like putting a taxi driver in the cockpit to fly a jet plane.”

“The National Public Health Institute of Liberia should be utilizing medical students, nursing students, science students, practicing nurses, doctors and trained biostatisticians to conduct contact tracing, isolation, treatment, and processing of healthcare data,” Dr. Nyan emphasized.

The world acclaimed infectious disease scientist said that, “the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has subjected itself to a kind of humiliation by surrendering its public health duties to the Monrovia City Corporation, an entity that should focus on cleaning the mountain of trash and stock pile of garbage in and around Monrovia.”

Liberia’s COVID-19 cases have risen from 14 to 31 confirmed cases with 4 deaths in the last week. Dr. Nyan in a Daily Observer interview two weeks ago projected that the cases would rise exponentially if Liberia began conducting more testing in the population. The NPHIL had not conducted testing for about three weeks due to the lack of COVID-19 testing kits in the country.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nyan, had offered to voluntarily develop Liberia’s diagnostic testing kits, but the government of Liberia has yet to respond to his offer since it was made in January this year at the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak in China. He is the world acclaimed inventor of the Nyan-Test, a rapid multiplex diagnostic test for many infections including Coronaviruses, HIV/AIDS, Ebola, Hepatitis viruses and many more.

Recently on Truth FM and Ok FM in Liberia, Dr. Nyan continued to provide COVID-19 Awareness through radio broadcast relayed in many parts of the country. He supported the use of face mask, advised against “self-medicating with Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine,” and described rumors of the link between 5G and Coronavirus outbreak as a mere conspiracy theory that should not be believed.