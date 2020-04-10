MCC’s Non-medical “6,000 Contact Tracers” A Recipe for Spreading COVID-19

… and corruption in Liberia, warns Infectious Disease Expert, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan
Prominent Liberian infectious disease scientist, Dr. Dougbeh Christopher Nyan has strongly warned against what he described as “the continuous political interference of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) in the work of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) as the country fights the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Dr. Nyan further stated that, “the MCC is not a healthcare entity and should not be involved in training or organizing contact tracers during this pandemic, a serious national security health threat that requires expert knowledge of medical doctors, scientists, and epidemiologist.”
The award-winning inventor, Dr. Nyan said, “the MCC actions could lead to haphazard assignment of so-called contact tracers whose COVID-19 health status is unknown and could be a 6000 asymptomatic silent COVID-19 careers that could possibly spread the virus from door-to-door,”
Dr. Nyan stressed that “the fight against COVID-19 should not be made a political game and avenue for corruption, but conducted by knowledgeable and skilled professionals with public health transparency and accountability.”
The City Mayor of Monrovia, recently announced on his Facebook page and at that the Monrovia City Corporation will recruit “individuals from each community” around Monrovia as “contact tracers” that will be “processing data on related health situations, doing regular temperature checks, accessing situations that show semblance of the [COVID-19] virus like cold, cough, severe breathing, etc.” The MCC release also stated that “all samples collected will be sent to MCC Data Center at our HQ; MCC Data Analysts will then send findings to NPHIL for action.”
In response to questions from reporters after his appearance on the Ok FM Morning Show yesterday, Dr. Nyan said that, “these would-be MCC recruits have no training in Public Health, Medical Science, Epidemiology, and Biostatistics to carry out such professional healthcare and pandemic prevention duties,” adding that, “it is like putting a taxi driver in the cockpit to fly a jet plane.”
“The National Public Health Institute of Liberia should be utilizing medical students, nursing students, science students, practicing nurses, doctors and trained biostatisticians to conduct contact tracing, isolation, treatment, and processing of healthcare data,” Dr. Nyan emphasized.
The world acclaimed infectious disease scientist said that, “the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has subjected itself to a kind of humiliation by surrendering its public health duties to the Monrovia City Corporation, an entity that should focus on cleaning the mountain of trash and stock pile of garbage in and around Monrovia.”
Liberia’s COVID-19 cases have risen from 14 to 31 confirmed cases with 4 deaths in the last week. Dr. Nyan in a Daily Observer interview two weeks ago projected that the cases would rise exponentially if Liberia began conducting more testing in the population. The NPHIL had not conducted testing for about three weeks due to the lack of COVID-19 testing kits in the country.
Meanwhile, Dr. Nyan, had offered to voluntarily develop Liberia’s diagnostic testing kits, but the government of Liberia has yet to respond to his offer since it was made in January this year at the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak in China. He is the world acclaimed inventor of the Nyan-Test, a rapid multiplex diagnostic test for many infections including Coronaviruses, HIV/AIDS, Ebola, Hepatitis viruses and many more.
Recently on Truth FM and Ok FM in Liberia, Dr. Nyan continued to provide COVID-19 Awareness through radio broadcast relayed in many parts of the country. He supported the use of face mask, advised against “self-medicating with Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine,” and described rumors of the link between 5G and Coronavirus outbreak as a mere conspiracy theory that should not be believed.
Hummm! this too is Liberia.
Anywhere there is funding is where the administration is creating awareness team and this should solely be conducted by MOH in consultation with NPHIL and not MCC. Just recently, the president appointed Finda Boondo to assist well organized Mary Broh in conducting her affairs on team coronavirus awareness all because,there is money there to chop and that’s what they want. These people will seized any window opportunity to exploit Liberians once money is involved as Dr. Chris link the MCC involvement to create avenue for corruption, just how they did in the $25m sega and once this is all over, there will be no auditing of these funds on how actually they were allocated.
Yeah. There should be no conflict in Liberia between the NPHIL and the city government. Rather, there should be cooperation, self-respect and respect for others as the fight intensifies to defeat Covid-19.
As always, peace.
Weah is living by his creed and core beliefs.
What was one of his signature utterances during pre-election? He said, “Education cannot build Liberia.” And so in situations such as these where the exigencies demand the education, skills and expertise of medical specialists and para-medical individuals, he instead directs his city mayor to recruit people from his CDC base, whether they are qualify or not, to perform such tasks.
Why? Because he feels such a move is politically expedient to do. The primary focus of Weah right now is how he can strategically positioned his CDC faithful to catapult him back to power in 2023. He is not hurting his head over who dies or lives from CORONAVirus. That’s the last thing on his mind! His highest preoccupation is politics as usual.
Consensus politicians always try to harness the resources of everybody across the full political spectrum during times of crisis. They could care less about one’s ideology, faith, and political affiliation since they usually feel that the oneness of their nations often supersedes the factors that tend to divide them. However, the initiative must start from the leader because he is the head.
I am just going to say it very bluntly:
The leadership of CDC has just sentenced 6000 CDCians to death by COVID-19.
They have sacrificed these young people’s lives and it is wrong.
*** I am wondering …. ********
After the ministry of health declared a National Healthcare Emergency due to the outbreak of a global Biological Warfare Agent (COVID-19), why would any loving leader allow his/her people to venture outside without proper Biological Warfare gear…?
THIS IS WORLD WAR III …….!!!
Can’t you see that every part of the Earth that is inhabitable by human beings is under attack????
Everything that IS HAPPENING in Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and North America is accessible on your cell phones and you are seeing the situation everyday.
Are you waiting for Almighty God to come down from his His Majesty’s throne, in heaven , and tell you people in Liberia to use your common sense….???