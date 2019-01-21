MCC to Number Houses

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) has begun the first citywide enumeration of households with plan to extend the initiative to other counties.

The project targets Barnesville, Congo Town, West Point, Clara Town, Lakpazee, Central Monrovia, Sinkor, New Kru Town, Logan Town, and New Georgia.

The project, according to Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee, at a press conference over the weekend, is intended to develop a citywide enumeration system for easy house locations, and waste tracking in the city limit.

Koijee told a news conference that the enumeration process started on Monday, January 14, 2019, and is expected to be completed in one month, based on smooth collaboration from community residents.

He observed that many of the homes lack proper addresses, a situation that continues to hamper the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) in charging fees for waste collection, adding, “each and every home will be counted during the ongoing exercise.”

“The project will involve the introduction of software that will serve as a pilot to track the general layout of neighborhoods and house locations in Monrovia, and establish the amount of waste generated in the city per area,” Mayor Koijee said.

According to him, other areas of concentration under the ongoing project will include the existing infrastructure, its ability to the waste collection needs in each area of the city, and the revenue generation potential for household services that the city government can provide.

“This project will help us to create jobs for hundreds of young people in the city limit. This will include over 370 youth, who are residents of Monrovia, and are currently involved with implementing the project,” Koijee said.

He then pleaded with community dwellers to comply with the team leaders as they implement the exercise.

As part of the plan to succeed, Koijee said comedians will form part of the process to create the necessary awareness to ensure that the public is educated about the initiative.

“We need to work together to make Liberia a better place for all, because we will not achieve anything if our attitude remains the same as citizens. The data collection of every home is the best way to handle waste management,” he noted.

The enumeration of housing facilities in the city, he said will help citizens easily locate their residences, indicating that directing a particular home or office within the city has become a serious challenge, which takes time and resources.

“The completion of the exercise will help to save time and money for residents and visitors of Monrovia through the use of special digital software,” Mayor Koijee said.

He has therefore called on the public to desist from burning thrash within their respective community as well as in the street, because doing so will hamper the work of the MCC.