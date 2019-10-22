MCC, LWSC to Break Ground for US$18M Raw Water Pipeline

The Millennium Challenge Account (MCC) and the Government through the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) are expected to break ground for a US$18 million raw water pipeline being built between the dam of the Mt. Coffee Hydropower plant and the White Plains Water Treatment Plant.

The ceremony, which is expected to commence on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the White Plains Water Treatment Plant, will be attended by an array of high-level government officials and diplomatic guests.

According to the MCC, the 48-inch pipeline is part of the Energy project under Millennium Challenge Compact and will replace the original 36-inch diameter pipeline that was destroyed during Liberia’s civil war.

The new pipeline is approximately five (5) kilometers long and will improve water quality and save the LWSC US$780,000 a year in electricity costs to pump water to the water treatment plant.