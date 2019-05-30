MCC Honors Diplomatic Missions, Corporate Entities in Monrovia

The administration of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) has honored more than 25 Diplomatic Missions and Corporate Institutions in the city for their “unceasing role in helping to secure, maintain and sustain peace and economic development,” a release has said.

Some of the entities, according to the release, include Lonestar Cell MTN, Orange-Liberia, the US Embassy and other embassies and foreign missions accredited near Monrovia.

They were awarded for their support to the government and people of Liberia in achieving the government’s Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) through donor funding, budget supports and various kinds of robust private-public sector investments.

Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee, who spoke on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Diplomatic and Investment Award Gala held at the Monrovia City Hall, said the recognition was to foster a stronger relationship between the esteemed entities in the country.

“This is to also recognize your respective nations and, by extension, their contributions to Liberia’s growth,” said Koijee. He believes that cementing a strong relationship is “certainly a hope to the facilitation of sister-city relationships” with municipalities, which the diplomats represent.

Koijee said that MCC acknowledges the tireless contributions of the honorees, and other friendly nations accredited near Monrovia, who are working to strengthen the fragile peace and steady economic development as well as the immense support to the nation’s PAPD.

He added, “The City Government is cognizant that peace is a necessary precondition for sustained economic growth and prosperity for Liberia. Therefore, we are committed to utilizing the platform provided by the MCC to preach peace, mutual respect and enhanced dialogue within our jurisdiction and across the 15 counties by extension.”

Mayor Koijee anticipates that foreign missions in Liberia will use their influences with municipalities within their respective countries, investors and companies to connect Monrovia to foster trade, imports, exports, manufacturing, assembling and production among other smart economic exchanges.

He said Monrovia has enormous business and investment potentials, and it stands ready to collaborate with investors to explore these possibilities that are yet untapped. According to Koijee, this year’s Gala event is first of its kind. It is a constructive step to building the confidence of foreign and local investors; foreign investors have played and are still playing key roles in the economic development of the country.

He said it is a fact that at present, multinational companies of USA, China, UK, Germany , France , and Lebanon are doing great business in Liberia, and providing strong support to the social development sector with a view to improve human and social development indicators .

Some of the foreign missions honored were the embassies of Great Britain, Sweden, South Africa, Guinea, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and China. The corporations were the Guaranty Trust Bank, Rice Importers, and Brussels. The African Union, ECOWAS and United Nations were also awarded for their many contributions to Liberia’s Peace, Economic growth and development.

The honorees lauded the MCC for being farsighted to recognize their efforts in getting Liberia on the right path, and called for a collaborative effort in sustaining the peace. They pledged to uninterruptedly support the government’s PAPD by attracting potential investors, and helping to maintain and sustain the country’s peace.