MCA-L Provides More Assistance to Help Gender Units Address Challenges

In an effort to promote gender inclusive practices in public service delivery, the Millennium Challenge Account Liberia (MCA-L) has donated office equipment and supplies to Gender and Social Inclusion Units within the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) and the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection (MGCSP).

The equipment and office tools donated to the Gender Ministry are worth US$13,944 and include four desktop computers, two printers, and fourteen pieces of furniture.

Gender and Social Inclusion is a major cross cutting component of all MCA-L activities. MCA-L has recognized some challenges of gender issues across the country, and as a way of addressing these challenges, worked with the Liberian government to establish Gender and Social Inclusion Units within several government institutions, including the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), the MPW, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), and the MGCSP.

According to MCA-L’s Environmental and Social Protection Specialist, Stephen Kolee, these units will strengthen the capacity of staff by providing technical assistance and economic opportunities and business skills for youth, marginalized people, and women.

“We expect that these units will take advantage of and make good use of the support we are providing to the point that they will be adequately prepared to extend the culture of gender and social inclusion across their institutional policies, strategies, programs/projects and activities,” Kolee said.

The support, Kolee noted, will equitably benefit both males and females, people with disabilities, and other marginalized sections of their workforce.

After the equipment was installed, Lawodo Nimley Thomas, Gender Unit Director, MGCSP, expressed appreciation to MCA-L for the tangible support given the Ministry in promoting gender and social inclusion while spurring economic growth.

“With these tools, we will work closely with women and youth groups to provide equal opportunities for all,” Thomas said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Public Works received furniture, three desktop computers, three laptops, a printer, and supplies.

Irene Bedell-Smith, MPW’s Gender Unit Director, lauded MCA-L for their unwavering support.

“These supplies will make our work more effective. Before, we did not have the supplies to prepare our newsletters and do other work but, with the office supplies and furniture, our work will be up to speed,” she said.

Within all compact projects, MCA-L supports increasing economic opportunities of unemployed youths, war affected persons, poor women, and other marginalized groups. In May 2019, the MCA-L supported LEC’s Gender Department with over US$8,000 worth of office furniture, computers, air conditioners, and office tools, in addition to capacity building support.

Since its establishment in October 2015, MCA-L has been a champion of increased access to electricity, training, and employment opportunities for women.

About MCA-L: In October 2015, the Government of the United States of America, through its development agency, Millennium Challenge Corporation, provided a grant of US$257 million to Liberia. MCA-L is an independent, legal, and autonomous agency of the Government of Liberia created by the legislature to administer the compact projects, which address the lack of access to reliable and affordable electricity and inadequate road infrastructure. Learn more about MCA-L at www.mca.gov.lr