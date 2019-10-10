MBBI Welcomes Gwendolyn Myers On Its Board

Gwendolyn Myers, Founder & Executive Director of Messengers of Peace -Liberia Inc (MOP) has been appointed as one of the five persons to sit on the Board of Directors of Mediators Beyond Borders International (MBBI), a non-profit organization based in the United States.

The appointment came upon her return with her Masters in International Politics and Human Rights from the University of London, United Kingdom.

MBBI is a group of multi-disciplinary practitioners uncovering and addressing many contexts of conflict and impacts of trauma on communities.

She also added that MBBI’s approach emphasizes collaboration and inclusiveness. This, according to Myers, aligns with her vision of growing a network of young mediators in Africa.

In her Facebook post yesterday, Myers said the appointment came as a “humbling selection”. She went on quoting the words of Jean-Pierre de Caussade, “What God arranges for us to experience at each moment is the best and holiest thing that could happen to us”.

MBBI also builds local skills for peace and promotes Mediation worldwide through capacity building projects and initiatives, International training institute, consultancy and partnership.

Myers promises to continue her work here in Liberia by providing opportunities to many young people and strengthen the ties between peace and sustainable development.

Myers, a peace advocate and a human rights expert of the World Economic Forum, is also on the Board of Trustees for Coalition Peace, based in London, United Kingdom. She has also been named as Global Champion and one of the women breaking barriers in Africa for her role in impacting thousands of youth across Liberian in sustainable peace and security.

Her work across the Liberia and the globe has been recognized by prominent institutions and organizations including the Coalition of Peace, UK who expressed excitement about her expertise as a local peace-builder, with focus on youth and gender issues.

Myers said their work at Messengers of Peace is to continue re-branding the image of the younger generation that will no longer be referred to as “the lost generation” but “Peace messengers” who can contribute meaningfully to society.

“I see a country where, if any young person from Liberia stands out, definitely, they will not be recognized for their troubled past, but as an emblem and symbol of peace”, Myers said.