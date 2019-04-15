Mayor Koijee Lectures at Global Development Forum in Washington D.C.

Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee, is currently in Washington D.C, United States of America making a case for the city, and sharing with other leaders the challenges faced by Monrovia, and how they can contribute in making our capital one of the best in the world, a release from Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) has said.

According to the release, at the forum on Saturday, April 13, Mayor Koijee highlighted the ongoing activities the city is engaged with, and how he welcomes the support from donors in addressing some of these challenges and expertise in building on the progress made thus far.

“It is indeed a great honor to form part of this year’s panel, and I am grateful to be among change makers around the world to share with you my own experience of our stewardship at the City of Monrovia, Koijee said.

Mayor Koijee said Monrovia, being Liberia’s largest city as well as administrative financial and commercial center with a population of approximately 1.5 million people, is demographically undergoing rapid change toward being modernized.

Commending the organizers for inviting him at this year’s forum, he informed participants that under his stewardship, there have been some gains in tackling some of these challenges to include bringing in new dynamism to the city governance through the youth empowerment, security reform, and revenue mobilization and potential investment.

“Additionally, we have launched a clean city project dubbed, “Weah for Clean City,” a project that focuses on youth empowerment, health and sanitation through a participatory leadership approach with communities taking full ownership of cleaning the city to meet the quality of lives of our residents,” he said.

Mayor Koijee said the city has partnered with national stakeholders, especially in addressing some of the major issues about waste management.

“We have been working with the World Bank with funding from the EU to address our solid waste sector under the Chessmanburg Land and Urban Sanitation Project, through a grant agreement of US$17.5 million with the government providing a counterpart funding of US$1.5 million,” he said.

Mayor Koijee shared the platform with some leaders including Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister and Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute; Somik Lall, Global Lead on Territorial Development Solutions and Lead Economist for Urban Development in Africa, World Bank; Emilio Ciarlo, Head of Institutional Relations, Communications, Opportunities and Economic Development for AICS; and Dana Omran, Managing Director, City Resilience Delivery-Africa, 100 Resilient Cities-Rockefeller Foundation, among others.

He said the city government of Monrovia is determined to accomplish more, even though there are limited resources. However, he noted, his leadership has instituted a massive reform in revenue generation by exploring other innovative sources of revenue generation than the traditional sources, and is seeking funding to invest in agricultural activities such as urban farming, city transportation services and city health services.

He added, “as we speak, there is a pilot project being launched under our ‘Weah for Clean City’ project, intended for a systemic door-to-door waste collection, and a means of adding value to our waste, wherein residents can start to pay for their waste and eventually open door for private sector engagement in our solid waste sector.”

This year’s forum, which is the 5th annual Global Development Forum, is organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. It is a forum that explores how the United States can work with its allies, the private sector, civil society and multilateral institutions to tackle complex global challenges.