“Maverick, Dynamic and Progressive”

— LBA President John B.S. Davies, III Describes Outgoing UBA Liberia MD Olalekan Balogun

The Liberia Bankers Association (LBA) on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, bade farewell to its outgoing vice president and managing director of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia, Olalekan Balogun, at a dinner held in his honour.

The lively and cheerful celebration, hosted by the LBA, was filled with warm gestures of friendship and appreciation shared by heads of commercial bank chief executive officers, including Ecobank Managing Director George Mensah-Asante, Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) General Manager Gloria Menjor, Guaranty Trust Bank Managing Director (GTBank), Ikenna Anekwe and Joseph Anim, Managing Director of GN Bank.

UBA Liberia is one of the fastest-growing commercial banks in the Liberian economy.

Mr. Balogun, who served as vice president of the LBA for three consecutive years (2016-2020), is expected to take on a new assignment in the same institution, in Ghana as the Managing Director and chief executive officer. Balogun joined UBA-Liberia as MD/CEO in June 2016.

LBA President and chief executive officer of the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) John B. S. Davies, III recalled Balogun’s support in helping advance the Liberia banking industry, particularly bringing to light a functional banking institute for the country.

Mr. Davies, whose spoke highly about the contributions of Balogun to the banking industry in Liberia, said the history of the banking industry is being rewritten by Balogun whose strong leadership, he observed, brought significant transformation to the sector.

He described the outgoing UBA Liberia MD and LBA vice president as a maverick, dynamic, progressive who rose to the occasion, being the most radical among them, in terms of stimulating the members of the association to look for innovative ideas to move the banking system of Liberia forward.

Davies said Balogun will be missed so dearly, “but in life, even good things must give way to better ones, my grandmother always used to tell me. So, Balogun we say go with God’s peace. We know you have the LBA within your heart. We thank you for all of the projects; you worked assiduously with your colleagues at the level of the association to help us achieve.”

He continued: “Today, we are proud of the fact that with your support, and the support of our colleague and the support of the Central Bank of Liberia, we have a functional banking institute.

In brief remarks, CBL Executive Governor J. Aloysius Tarlue thanked Mr. Balogun for his contribution toward the Liberian banking industry. He described the farewell dinner for Balogun as a celebration of excellence.

According to the CBL boss, LBA has performed so well that its managing directors and CEOs must be appreciated and celebrated.

In response, honoree Balogun, expressed gratitude to LBA family, UBA Liberia as well as the government through the Central Bank of Liberia for tirelessly working together. He said what has achieved at UBA and LBA could not have been possible without the collective support of everybody including his staff, “so we want to say in this public manner thank you so much.”

Balogun also promised his colleagues that will put into practice what he learned here in Liberia, from other colleagues, to make them proud.