Massive Smuggling of Gasoline to Guinea from Ganta

There is a massive smuggling of petroleum products, especially gasoline, out of Liberia to the Republic of Guinea, via a border point, located behind the Child Friendly School Campus in the Gbouyee Community in Ganta.

According to information reaching the Daily Observer Nimba Desk, at more than 1,000 of gallons of gasoline are shipped through the bypass border point daily, using motorcycles as the mode of transport.

When this reporter visited the bypass, dozens of motorcycles were loaded with containers filled with gasoline, heading toward to the border point. Each motorcycle carries 10 containers filled with gasoline and each container contains about 10 gallons, with each motorcycle making several trips from Ganta to the crossing point.

Recently, the price of gas jumped from L$460 to L$700, prompting concern among the citizens whether there was another shortage of gasoline in the country. After a few days, the price dropped to L$680 and, it is now stands, between L$560 to L$600 in market places in Ganta.

Throughout the day, motorcycles loaded with the gasoline containers can be seen leaving the filling stations in central Ganta, taking the highway toward Gbarnga. But, before reaching Jackie’s Guest House, they branch off to the right, follow the road all the way down to a narrow path through a patch of rubber trees, toward Guinea Border, where they would cross over into Guinea.

Interestingly, situated along the path leading to the border crossing is the residence of an LIS officer, one Capt. Samuel Boumein.

Based on the movement of gasoline and the fluctuation in the price of gasoline, the Daily Observer established an investigation to find out where these motorcycles, loaded with containers filled with gasoline, were heading.

Following the tracks of the motorcycles, our reporter landed at the border crossing point, where people were carrying on normal cross-border activities, but there was no uniformed officer around. Our reporter was told earlier that there was a plain-clothes LIS officer assigned at the crossing point, but he could not be identified during our short visit.

While returning, the reporter came across two LIS officers — one armed border patrol officer and a regular LIS officer, both of them in plain clothes, facing the road leading to the crossing point.

When contacted, one of the officers, Samuel Boumein, whose residence is situated along the road, denied of ever seeing any motorbike carrying gasoline. “I thought is was you guys who were escorting the motorbikes with gasoline,” he said.

When asked, why they (LIS officers) could not have us arrested, he could not respond to the question.

The police and the LIS have been clashing on many occasions over the illegal entrance of goods from the Guinea, using this same route during the 3 p.m. curfew period. The police once raided the same residence currently occupied by Capt. Boumein, but the LIS argued that the police was infringing on their right and trying to usurp their (LIS officers’) functions.