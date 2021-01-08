Masonic Craft: ‘The Outside World Is Judging Us by Our Character’

Rt. Worshipful Brother Charles B. Allen challenges fellow Masons to “lift sights on a higher, nobler purpose.”

The Right Worshipful Brother, Charles Burgess Allen, Jr., has challenged members of the Grand Lodge of Masons in the country to live an exemplary life to help ensure that Liberia becomes a better society.

He said if members of the Grand Lodge of Masons will remarkably impact their country, they must be careful as to how they govern themselves.

“Remember that the outside world is judging us by our character. Speculative and operative masonry must coincide, one with the other and not one or the other,” he told members of the Grand Lodge of Masons.

According to him, this is important as we further learn (from our Master) what we can in the name of the Father and his Son. Even as we believe in the Good News, the Holy Spirit will descend upon the believers.

Rt. Worshipful Brother Allen made these remarks recently in Monrovia when he served as the Grand Orator of the 153rd Annual Grand Communication of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Masons and the observance of Saint John The Evangelist Feast Day.

The day was also marked by the installation of the Most Worshipful Grand Master of Masons, Brother George E. Henries, 33˚, and other Grand officers of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Masons of the Republic of Liberia.

He said, “While we all agree that we are not satisfied with our achievements as a nation thus far, let me caution all of us that Liberia is not the worst country in the world. The challenges we are facing are not more or less than what others are experiencing.”

Rt. Worshipful Brother Allen informed his fraternal brothers and sisters that as believers, they should exhibit beautiful attitudes when it comes to the practice of the fraternity (Grand Lodge of Masons).

According to him, as they approach these timelines they must re-evaluate their roles as workmen and watchmen, adding that, “We who have seen the light and star are obligated to follow its path. Whatever we do, will inform how the rest of the society will view us.”

He said following the Light of the Star requires that “we become a light for those who have not been raised by the benefit of the Masters’ Word.”

“As we discover that timbers being employed in the construction of our earthly temples have deficiencies, these deficiencies have to be put aside. Being Worthy Brother implies you have often tested, tied and tested again and again,” he added.

He stated that upon becoming a Right Worshipful Brother, one cannot expect actions that “we ascribe to Ruffians.”

The Rt. Worshipful Brother Allen told his fraternal brethren that their order forbids them from forming cliques and cabals within the fraternity, but increasingly this is what “we are gravitating to. If we only love those who love us what does that say about us?”

He said, “Even lower animals do that. If we leave the fraternity because we do not get an approval of our wishes what does that say about us in the first place? Do we continue to increase our members rather than the quality of our membership?

Members of the Masonic Craft (Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Liberia) at the 153rd Annual Grand Communication of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Masons and the observance of Saint John The Evangelist Feast Day.

“As noted in our rituals,” Brother Allen said, “we must examine our shibboleths and test our mettle using the truth in our landmarks to establish if the workmen are true craftsmen or ruffians only seeking to use the Master Word for their own benefit.”

He said the craft, being in a position of privilege and being a voluntary association of brothers, cannot be insensitive to its obligations/duties.

According to him, as craft Masonry undergoes challenges, “our responses define the public’s perception of Masons. Outwardly, society often believes that even in post-war Liberia, the three pillars of the community remain the state, church and the fraternities.

Whether that indeed remains the truth is to be determined by how we respond to these challenges.”

He further said that much is expected of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Liberia (MWGLL), the oldest on the continent. Similarly; the Order of the Eastern Star.

“Do we remain where we now find ourselves or do we lift our sights on a higher and nobler purpose? What do our detractors say about us — ‘Eh hehn, we told your so’? Or do they find that we are far better than the low station they ascribe to us? We are the talk of religious leaders, who use us as a central point for all that is wrong with our country. Are we graduating to becoming the topic of discussion in bars and lappa-be-door(s)?” Brother Allen wonders.

He added that, it is therefore not for naught that our rituals mandate the repetition of the duties of each station, the more to entrench our understanding thereof.

“It seems however that we have taken those affirmations as perfunctory. By restating, we are called to renew our conviction in our obligations,” he said.

“Every human being has a claim upon your office unto all,” he continued. “Not only your friends. By diligence to the duties of your respective callings, by liberal benevolence and diffusive charity, by constancy and fidelity in your friendship discover the beneficial and happy effects of this ancient and honorable institution.”

Rt. Worshipful Brother Allen further concluded by encouraging his brethren to be of one mind, live in peace and the God of Love and Peace will surely manifest his presence through the Holy Spirit and bless their endeavours.