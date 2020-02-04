Mary Broh to Deliver AFL Day Celebration Keynote Address

— MOD Releases calendar of events for February 11, 2020

Ahead of this year’s Armed Forces Day celebration on February 11, authorities of the Ministry of National Defense (MOD), have named the Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA) Mary Taryonnoh Broh as the keynote speaker.

Madam Broh has worked both locally and internationally, prior to her appointment by President George M. Weah in 2018. During the administration of Weah’s predecessor, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Madam Broh served as Director of the Passport Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Managing Director at the National Port Authority; Director of the Birth Certificate Section of the Ministry of Health; and Mayor of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC). From December 3, 2006, to April 2007, Broh was appointed by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as head of a special presidential project: Broad Street Beautification Project.

In all the capacities she has worked, Mary Broh has not only demonstrated diligence but principled and results-based leadership.

At the time she took over, the Passport Bureau was “in a mess,” but her presence there improved the system and proved that passport applicants could receive their books within two days, instead of the sometimes three weeks to four months durations, previously.

Madam Broh received praises for her aggressiveness in leading the charge to clean up Monrovia, the success of which she earned the title, “General Broh”, from many in in the public. True to this title, her middle name, Taryonnoh, means, “the one who leads the battle”.

A key aspect of her legacy of leadership from her service in government is the regular “First Saturday” clean-up campaign, which she instituted, and continues without fail every month. Many still refer to the First Saturday as “Mary Broh Day”.

Assistant Defense Minister for Public Affairs, Sam Collins on Monday, February 3, 2020, released a calendar of events marking the Army’s planned symposium, which will be held on Wednesday, February 5 at the Monrovia City Hall, as well as a medical outreach and cleanup campaign, both slated for Saturday, February 8.

This year’s celebration will see more community engagement as well as an award ceremony that is high on the agenda. During the indoor program on February 11, 2020, several personalities will be recipients of the Distinguished Service Order, including Mary T. Broh of the General Services Agency (GSA).

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Strategies to Incorporate More Females in The Security Sector: AFL in Perspective,” and Associate Justice of the Supreme of Liberia, Cllr. Jamesatta Wolokollie will serve as a keynote speaker for the symposium.

The discussants for this year’s symposium include Brigadier General Geraldine J. George, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia; Madam Faith A. Cooper, Country Director, International Rescue Committee (IRC); Facia Harris, Media Officer, Independent Information Commission; Swedish Ambassador to Liberia, Amb. Ingrid Wetterqvist; Rustonlyn S. Dennis, Montserrado County District #4 Representative; and Williemetta Saydee-Tarr, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and others.

Mr. Collins indicated that the symposium will be followed by a Jummat Service at the Rehab Junction’s Mosque on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10 a. m.

“The medical outreach will take place in Careysburg central town and it is expected to target over 800 persons, free of charge, while the cleanup campaign will take place in Caldwell at 10 a.m.,” Minister Collins told reporters.

According to him, the purpose of the cleanup campaign and medical outreach is to enhance the civilian-military relationship between the citizenry and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

“This shows the level of the AFL’s professional interaction with the public in order to build mutual trust and confidence with the citizenry and to confirm the mindset of the citizens that indeed, the AFL is transformed into a professional force for good,” Minister Collins said.

Mr. Collins said following the two events on Saturday, February 8, 2020, the day will be climaxed with sporting events, both soccer and kickball, between the Armed Forces of Liberia and the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) at the Barrack Young Controllers sport pitch in central Monrovia.

He said on Sunday, February 9, 2020, there will be a thanksgiving service at the New Generation International Church, 12th Houses Road, around the ELWA junction at 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the official Armed Forces Day’s celebration will kick off at 6: a. m. at the Barclay Training Center (BTC).

According to the itinerary, the 63rd anniversary of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) will highlight and showcase developments and progress made within the defense force.

“The AFL will be celebrating its 63rd Armed Forces Day and 112 years of existence since 1908. The Armed Forces Day celebration has always been used as an opportunity for the public, foreign guests and dignitaries to be acquainted with the activities regarding development and progress within the Armed Forces of Liberia,” Minister Collins said.

The Armed Forces Day celebration historically came into existence by legislature on February 11, 1957, with the sole intent of paying homage to the men and women of the Armed Forces of Liberia who are making tireless sacrifices to maintain the security of Liberia, and those who have sacrificed their lives for their country and its people in line of their duties.