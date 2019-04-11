Youth Group Want S/Court Full Bench Hear Nimba Land Case

Mandingoes hailing from Ganta, Nimba County under the banner “Ganta Progressive Mandingo Youth Association,” on Sunday, April 7, 2019, called on Cllr. Joseph Nagbe, Supreme Court Justice in Chambers to forward the current land case before him to the full bench for adjudication.

Abraham B. Keitah, Chairman of the group, told a press conference in Monrovia of their strong believe that the recent eviction ordered by Judge Roland Dahn, a Resident Judge of the 8th Judicial Circuit Court for Nimba County in the case, “was a calculated plan to take our properties, while the matter is before the Supreme Court.”

Keitah said their rights to appeal under Article 7 of the Supreme Court rules to take an appeal before the full beach has been denied by Justice Nagbe, which is a violation of their fundamental rights and must be restored.

“This whole issue is just a clever attempt to deny justice and encourage misguided people to continue to infringe upon our rights, which is a recipe for chaos and ethnic conflict,” he said.

Keitah used the opportunity to appeal to the government and other international organizations to join them and called on the Justice in Chambers to do the right thing by upholding the rule of law and prevent this sensitive land case from being chaotic.

It may be recalled in July, 2015, the 8th Judicial Circuit Court for Nimba County, sitting in its May Term, presided over by Judge Emery S. Paye (now retired), rendered a Judgment against Ansumana Jabateh, Dutee Donzo, Kalifala Donzo and Morlie Kromah, on grounds that the they, allegedly refused to take delivery of the Writ of Summons and several notices of assignments the court issued to hear the case.

The complaint, out of which the judgment was obtained, was filed by Fred Suah on behalf of the Intestate Estate of the late Paye Suah.

Attorney Richard G. Davies filed the complaint for the Suah Estate, thus making Fred Suah the complainant in the case on behalf of said estate.

Judge Paye after rendering the judgment against all of the defendants, issued a Writ of Possession in favor of Fred Suah, commanding the Sheriff of Nimba County to oust, evict and eject the defendants and put Fred Suah in possession of the property.

The Sheriff did not proceed as ordered by the judge and the Defendants are not ousted and evicted. They remained on the land up until March 2018 when Fred Suah went back to court and prayed for enforcement of the 2015 ruling.