MANCO Pledges Commitment to Combat Coronavirus In Liberia

As President George Weah has confirmed the prevalence of the Coronavirus in Liberia with a suspected case identified, the Management of Mano Manufacturing Company (MANCO) has pledged its preparedness and commitment to increase production in detergent materials that are essential to hygienic practices the government is calling on citizens to engage in.

Addressing the nation on Monday, March 16, 2020, President Weah urged citizens to avoid gathering and practice safety hygiene involving hand-washing and use of sanitizer at every point including churches, schools and workplaces people are likely to gather.

The disease prevention and safety measures come at a time when businesses are complaining of decline that has led many to shut down leaving employees without jobs.

In a statement issued yesterday evening, the company said as part of its efforts to ensure that the coronavirus is eradicated from Liberia; it has with immediate effect commenced a 24-hour production of all of its necessary raw materials to supply the Liberian market the essential products needed to combat the COVID-19 Virus.

The company disclosed that in the wake of the outbreak of the virus in Liberia, it has raw materials in abundance at its production facility along the Caldwell Road to produce around the clock.

“MANCO urges Liberians and other foreign residents residing in the country to take precautionary measures against the killer virus. We collectively fought and defeated the Ebola Virus Disease in 2014. We can also defeat the COVID-19 virus if we hold together and follow the preventive measures put in place by health authorities in Liberia. We have quadrupled our production to 24 hours as a means of immensely contributing towards the fight against the virus,” the statement added.

MANCO has also warned its suppliers and distributors against using the emergency of the coronavirus outbreak in Liberia to criminally extort monies from consumers by hiking the prices of its products intended to fight against the spread of the virus.

By this commitment MANCO promises that its products such as alcohol, sanitizers, soap, and clora with other detergent materials will be surplus on the market so that prices of these commodities may not be inflated.

CLORA SUPER BLEACH produced also by MANCO has been associated with health and hygiene in every household in Liberia for generations, and has been approved for use by many international organizations, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. Today, CLORA is being approved to export all over the ECOWAS region.

For more than 50 years now, MANCO has been manufacturing high-quality Alcohol, Medicated Soaps of various kinds, antiseptics (X-TTOL) including Clora Super Bleach, among others.

It is also the exclusive producer of WaterGuard for PSI Washington, both for Liberia and Guinea; and has also been solicited to begin production for Ivory Coast and Cameroon.

Also, the Management of MANCO headed by Mr. Asaad Raef Fadel, urged citizens to take precautionary measures to combat against the killer virus as he and other partners of the government join hands to make the fight easier and restore hope.

At the same time, MANCO has applauded President George Manneh Weah for his farsightedness towards the institution of additional preventive measures to combat against the virus.

The company made specific reference to the Liberian Chief Executive’s decision taken to postpone his pending national county tour, suspension of travels to and from all countries with over 200 or more coronavirus cases, the banning of non-essential travels by all government officials, and the granting of a paid leave to all non-essential employees of the government to be determined by the Civil Service Agency (CSA), amongst others.

With the institution of these measures, MANCO believes that the Liberian leader has greatly prioritized the interest of his country and citizens above all.

At the same time, the company has underscored the need for citizens and other foreign residents residing in Liberia to continue to follow preventive measures used to defeat the deadly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Liberia in 2014.

Meanwhile, MANCO is urging religious leaders, including Pastors and Imams, among others to continue to render prayers for Liberia and its citizens during these difficult times.