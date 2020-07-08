Man, 29, Sentenced to 30 Years Imprisonment

…for murdering Nigerian man

The Eighth Judicial Circuit Court in Nimba County has convicted a 29-year-old man to 30 years imprisonment for killing one Oyiboredo Wilson, a Nigerian national.

According to the court ruling, Judge Roland F. Dahn explained that given the gravity of the crime and the convict, Aaron Menmakeh, being notorious criminal, he deserved a death penalty, but, because Liberia is a signatory to the Geneva Accord, which prohibits capital punishment, he is sentenced to 30 years. However, after 25 years of his term served with good character, he will be put on parole.

On July 9, 2019, this Nigerian went missing, after he chased a rogue, who was trying to enter his home around the Public Works Yard in Ganta.

His sudden disappearance created fear among the citizens of Ganta and its environs.

The police was notified and immediately search began around the community. Then, on July 12, 2019 his lifeless body was found in a swamp, about few meters away from his residence.

A 15-man coroner’s jury was set to identify what actually killed Wilson and, upon the jury investigation, it was discovered that he was murdered.

Based on the coroner’s jury report, the police began a hunt for the perpetrator, which subsequently led to the arrest of Aaron Menmakeh and his friend Philip Young, both of who are notorious criminals.

Upon their arrest, Menmakeh admitted to killing victim Wilson in the swamp after Wilson chopped his cutlass on his head and he too choke him by his neck and pressed his nose in the swamp, suffocating the man to death.

He explained that his friend, Philip Young, asked him to go on a mission and at about 9 p.m. on July 9, 2019, they went to the residence of the Nigerian man and began cutting the wire screen on his window and it was there that Wilson jumped outside with cutlass, chased him in the swamp and chopped him on his head.

Aaron Menmakeh was charged with murder and Philip Young with criminal facilitation. At the hearing, the prosecution filed a motion that the charge against Young should be “nolle prosequoi”, since he (Young) was considered a state witness.

The motion was granted by the court, because there was no protest from the defense team, leaving Young as state witness to testify against his friend.

After the verdict was announced, sentencing Aaron Menmakeh to 30 years in prison, Philip Young was suppose to be set free. However, because he has a criminal record and also broke jail before he was held to serve his previously unfinished sentence.

The late Oyiboredo Wilson, 40, was a Nigerian businessman of the Ibo tribe, residing in the Public Works Yard in Ganta. He was buried by his kinsmen, days after his body was discovered.

Court records indicated Menmakeh was convicted in 2015 for burglary, theft of property and criminal conspiracy and he was sentenced for five years. He served his sentence up to May 6, 2019, when he was released on parole and barely nine weeks later, he committed the act.

With the account and criminal record of Menmakeh, Judge Dahn said, “on July 9, 2019, defendant Aaron Menmakeh got in the street at this time and engaged into the ‘big one’, gruesome murder and went on killing of a peaceful and law abiding husband, father, brother and friend [who was] protecting his family and community,” Judge Roland Dahn said in his ruling.

“From all accounts Aaron Menmakeh is a menace to society and his only pleasure is to engage in frustrating other families and bringing sorrow to them,” the judge said. “He therefore deserves death penalty, but because Liberia has abolished death penalty, the court has nothing to do but to impose the appropriate sentence commensurate with the gravity of the case.”

Meanwhile, the court has therefore ordered the clerk to write a commitment to the prison to superintendent of Zwedru Correction Palace to have Aaron Menmakeh detained until he completes his prison term.