Magistrate Duncan Given 7 Days Ultimatum over Senate Secretary Sinbgeh’s Call Log

The Stipendiary Magistrate of the Kakata Magisterial Court in Margibi County, Victoria Worlobah Duncan, could face the Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) if she does not file her eight (8) page readable copies as her defense against the accusation of exchanges of phone calls between her and Chaman Logan, an accomplice of Senate Secretary Nanborlor Sinbgeh in the next seven days.

The ultimatum was issued on November 4, 2020, by the Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) of the Supreme Court, after Chief Justice Francis Korkpor mandated the commission to do so.

The accusation against Duncan was filed by Mr. Hans Armstrong, a British investor and Attorney-In-Fact of two Czech republic nationals, Pavel and Martin’s Miloschewsky 70 percent shareholders in the Czech Republic owned company, MHM Eko-Liberia Limited based in Monrovia Liberia.

Hans Armstrong had accused Nanborlor Singbeh, Chapman Logan, and several other individuals of the company of the illegal sale of heavy-duty earth moving equipment (caterpillars) and heavy-duty trucks, valued at US$650,000, owned by the company without the knowledge of the investors, the Miloschewsky brothers of which Magistrate Victoria Duncan is been accused of communicating with Logan.

JIC’s Chairperson Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba said, “You are hereby requested to submit eight (8) readable copies of your response to this complaint within seven days as of the receipt of this communication.”

Justice Korkpor’s mandate continued: “Please be informed that you will be cited formally by the commission for hearing into the above-mentioned matter.”

Justice Kaba’s decision was necessitated by a communication from Chief Justice Francis Korkpor dated September 14, 2020, instructing the commission to act immediately.

Korkpor’s instruction copy with the Daily Observe Newspaper said: “I request that your commission conduct an investigation into the matter and following the investigation submit its findings to me.”

The complaint alleges that Magistrate Duncan, throughout the case, was in constant communication with co-defendant Logan.

They claimed that Logan and Magistrate Victoria Duncan communicated for over 100 minutes via mobile phone and text messages exchanged between the pair while the magistrate was presiding over the matter.

“Logan and Magistrate Duncan communicated on these numbers: 0886510206 and 0777510206 for Logan; and 0777516301 for Magistrate Victoria Worlobah Duncan,” the four-page complaint letter in the possession of the Daily Observer alleges.

It adds: “If Magistrate Duncan denies this fact, I request your Honor to subpoena the call logs of Logan on these two numbers to prove or disprove what I have said herein.”

The letter continues: “I say that the conduct of Her Honor, Magistrate Duncan, demonstrates conflict of interest, is unethical, and judicial misconduct, which compromises her impartiality.”

During the entire case, the letter claims, Magistrate Duncan was biased and not transparent in handling the matter, “For which I want her to be investigated. The ethical standards for judges and magistrates, from my point of view, prohibit judges from all private communications with party litigants. All communications between her and the defendant, as well as their lawyers, were not officially filed with the court, and copies served me or my lawyer.”

“Magistrate Duncan’s double-dealing and utterances in the case require immediate corrective action. Her choice of words that she personally received a letter from Singbeh’s lawyer to postpone the hearing is a deception on her part for which she should be investigated,” the complaint noted.

“I strongly believe in your capacity to conduct a speedy investigation of Magistrate Duncan’s handling of my case,” the complaint stressed.