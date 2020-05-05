Madagascar Donates COVID-19 Herbal Tea to Liberia

The government of Madagascar has donated few boxes of herbal tea intended to treat COVID-19 patients.

The name of the herbal tea is COVID Organics (CVO) and was brought into Liberia on Monday, May 4, 2020, and received at the Roberts International Airport by President George M. Weah and some top government officers including Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, Minister of State Nathaniel McGill and Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar M. Findley.

The donation is a means of helping African countries in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

A release from the Executive Mansion says that, as soon as Madagascar announced the use of medicinal plants to prevent and cure the novel virus, President Weah spoke to his counterpart and pleaded with him for assistance.

The Madagascar representative who presented the CVO herbal tea boxes to President Weah, said the CVO herbal tea was made up of some local herbs of Madagascar and has been used on several recovered COVID-19 patients in that country.

He told President Weah that the CVO herbal tea can cure the virus as well as prevent the human body from contracting it, indicating that pregnant women and children below the ages of 2 are strictly prohibited from consuming the CVO.

President Weah, upon receiving the CVO herbal tea boxes, expressed gratitude to the government of Madagascar for the gesture because it came at a time that the country is desperately in need of treatment against the virus.

“Please convey our sincere thanks and appreciation to President Rajoelina and people of Madagascar for this goodwill gesture. We will use these medicines to prevent and cure those infected or affect by the virus”, President Weah told the delegation that delivered the consignment.

He said Africa possesses huge human and natural resources capable to stand up to and defeat crises of all proportions. According to the President, the sooner African themselves poise to realize this reality the better it would be for its people and the continent.

He, however, promised his counterpart, the President of Madagascar, Andry Nirina Rajoelina, that he (Weah) will ensure that the CVO herbal tea is used for its intended purpose and urged the Minister of Health to ensure that the CVO herbal tea is consumed by every COVID-19 patient.

In his remarks, Minister of State Nathaniel McGill warned that, though the CVO herbal tea is not approved by WHO, citizens should not panic as the tea will also be consumed by other government officials who have tested positive with the virus at the 14 Military hospital.

“This is herbal tea like our jologbo, lime tea and other traditional medicines we normally take in whenever we feel sick, so I don’t think it needs to be approved by WHO before consumption, as Madagascar is also using it on their own citizens that have fallen prey to the virus,” he said.

The CVO herbal tea was developed by the Madagascar Institute of Applied Research (IMRA) but has not been tested internationally. Meanwhile, in response to the launch of Covid-Organics, the World Health Organization (WHO) told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), that the global organization did not recommend “self-medication with any medicines… as a prevention or cure for COVID-19”.

Liberia is not the only African country to have received the CVO herbal tea, as Madagascar has also sent some consignment to 15 West African Countries in the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) region.

As of 11:59 p.m. on May 4, 2020, Madagascar had recorded 149 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 99 recoveries and zero deaths.

With Liberia reporting 166 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths, and 58 recoveries, as of May 4, 2020, it now seems to be that the government had now been energized in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic through the help of the Madagascar government.