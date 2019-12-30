Lydia Sebwe Undertakes 3rd Annual Christmas Toy Distribution and Feeding Project

Garpu Village, Thinker’s Village, was a scene of smiles and joy as hundreds of children received Christmas gifts. On Wednesday, Christmas Day, 25 December 2019, Mrs. Lydia Sebwe hosted her annual charity toy distribution and feeding project for children within Thinker’s Village and surrounding communities, giving out toys and feeding 475 kids from 12:30 – 5:00 pm. Like previous years, police officers and prisoners at Thinker’s Village Zone 8, Depot 1, received meals on the same day.

The ages of the beneficiaries ranged from 8 months to 15 years. Each of the 475 children served received a toy (ball, car, doll, play gun, game, and other assorted items). The children who also trooped in every hour beyond Thinker’s Village Community were also fed variety of meals as part of the annual festive activity. Overall, 248 girls received gifts while 227 boys received other gifts, including soccer balls, play guns, swords, etc.

The purpose of the annual Christmas Toy Distribution and Feeding Project is to reach out to all children, including the less fortunate, to share the joy of Christmas and God’s blessing. Parent Ma Sebbeh of Kpelle Town said the gifts made a big difference for her two daughters, as they returned home happily with their gifts.

“I thank Aunty Lydia for my play car; I like it,” said one 10-year old.

According to Mr. Moses Gweh, a parent of one of the beneficiaries, “Sister Lydia added smiles not only to my kids but others as well. They received many gifts (dolls, cars, t-shirts and soccer balls) and hope others in the community will do the same for the children of Thinker’s Village every year.”

The annual charity toy distribution is in its third year. In 2020, Lydia Sebwe said she is targeting 600 kids and wishes to extend gratitude to David McGuire and children, Johantz Caine (Uncle Joe), Frank Garfuah, Oliver Walker, Rita Williams, Ishmael Kamara, and Prince Williams for the success of this year’s annual Christmas Toy Distribution and Feeding Project.