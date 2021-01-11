LWSC Restores Water Supply to Monrovia

…Completes Repair Of thirty-Six

Following nearly three (3) weeks of water outage to several communities in Monrovia via the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation’s thirty-six Inch (36’’) transmission pipeline, the Management of LWSC has announced that water supply and distribution has resumed to arears affected by the rupture.

According to the Corporation’s Public Relations Director, Nimpson Todd, all repair works have been completed following weeks of rapid and robust repair intended to resume full services through the thirty-six Inch (36’’) transmission facility.

Todd noted that welding and casting have since been completed on the ruptured thirty-six Inch (36’’) transmission after several sleepless nights by those he described as dedicated and hardworking LWSC employees.

According to the LWSC spokesman, the completion of repair works on the damaged pipeline means water supply has been restored to the communities that were recently affected as a result of the breaking of the pipe.

Mr. Nimpson Todd noted that the occasional rupturing of the LWSC’s main transmission facility is due to the fact that the pipeline has been in existence since the mid-50s; which means the pipe has out lived its usefulness and therefore needs replacement.

“Since 1957, the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation has been providing portable pipe borne water to Monrovia and its environs via the pipeline in question; the pipe is old now, so whenever consistent pressure is put into the pipeline through regular pumping, we experience these kinds of technical breakdown,” Todd told the media over the weekend.

The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation Public Relations head said as of 4 a.m. Monday, January 11, several affected communities including Johnsonville, Paynesville, Robertsfeild and Kakata highways, the townships of Gardnerville and Barnesville will begin receiving pipe-born water.

Todd also named Congo Town, Sinkor, Old and new Matadi, and Central Monrovia as communities that are receiving water supply following the completion of repair works on the recently damaged thirty-six Inch (36’’) transmission pipeline.

It can be recalled that residents of several communities that feed on the LWSC’s thirty-six Inch (36’’) transmission facility recently struggled for water due to what the Corporation said was a technical breakdown.

The LWSC supplies Monrovia and its environs via its thirty-six and sixteen inch transmission pipelines.

During the recent disruption of water supply via the thirty-six distribution facility, communities along the sixteen inch transmission pipeline including Brewerville, Virginia, Hotel Africa Communities and the entire Bushrod Island consistently received water from the LWSC.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation has announced the payment of three months salary arrears to its employees after months of delay and protests.

According to the Corporation’s PR Director, the arrear payment which began last week will be concluded this week as normal working activities have since resumed at the corporation with all of its employees accounted for.

“Management has already paid two out of the five months owed employees; an additional one is being processed to sum up to three months,” Mr. Todd indicated.

Todd noted that calm has since returned to the Corporation with both the management and leadership of the Workers Union finding a way forward to addressing the issue of salary delay including ensuring efficiency

and robust tackling of illegal connections.